Charities bring change to southern Pakistan’s Thar Desert

MITHI:



In the middle of a rugged strip on the edge of Pakistan’s Thar Desert, a state-of-the-art hospital treats more than 250 patients a day for free.

With weathered faces dressed in traditional clothing, a group of women, some holding infants, waited to be seen as two female doctors checked patients in the corner of a large room.

Located in remote Mithi, one of two towns where Hindus make up half of the population, the 60-bed hospital is not a government facility but was established by the Al-Khidmat Foundation, a charitable organization local.

The foundation also operates a national chain of charity hospitals and is one of the leading charities in this nuclear weapon country. It shares a significant burden in terms of food, health, education and other services that otherwise are supposed to be provided by the government.

The hospital, which mainly focuses on women’s and pediatric health care, was planned in 2014 after hundreds of children died in the Thar Desert region due to drought and when malnutrition made headlines. newspapers.

In addition to the long distances, there are more structural issues that have contributed to the extraordinary number of deaths.

“We have decided to set up a modern hospital in this remote region with the help of philanthropists to serve hundreds of villages in the heart of the desert which have been hit hard by the drought,” said Aijazullah Khan, an official of the Al-Khidmat Foundation. told the Anadolu agency.

The only government-run hospital in the region, Khan said, lacks proper laboratory and pharmacy services.

Almost 75% of lives, he observed, could have been saved if the malnourished children had been taken to hospital on time, diagnosed and the necessary medical facilities were available.

“Apart from general exams, all kinds of tests, pharmacy and even operations are completely free,” he said, adding that the hospital also performs 100 eye surgeries every month.

The availability of doctors at the public hospital, Khan admitted, has improved in recent years due to strict government measures.

The Southern Thar Region, also known as Tharparkar District, comprises six cities and spans over 22,000 square kilometers (8,500 miles) with a population of 1.5 million.

Agriculture and ranching, which rely heavily on monsoon rains, are key sources of income for Tharis – a term used to refer to residents.

Pakistan is a generous country

Besides the hospital, the Al-Khidmat Foundation dug dozens of tube wells across the desert to provide drinking water to residents, who otherwise relied on rainwater.

The Dua Foundation, a Karachi-based charity group, has started an agro-farm project to use underground water for growing different crops throughout the year.

According to Dr Faiyaz Alam, secretary general of the foundation, 28 farms have been established in different parts of the Thar, making 250 acres of dry land arable and cultivable, where peasants grow wheat, cotton, mustard, onions and more. different types of forage. for their cattle.

Pakistan is one of a handful of countries that contribute more than 1% of their GDP to charity, according to a report by Stanford Social Innovation Review, a magazine that looks at cross-sector solutions to global problems.

The contributions push him into the ranks of much richer countries like the United Kingdom and Canada which contribute 1.3% and 1.2% respectively. This is about double what India gives to people in need as a percentage of its GDP.

Pakistanis donate around 240 billion Pakistani rupees (nearly $ 1.5 billion) each year to charity, according to a study by the Pakistan Center for Philanthropy.

About 98% of Pakistanis, the report says, give in one way or another – if not in cash, with in-kind donations or by volunteering for needy causes.

Asia’s largest free ambulance service

Local charities have contributed tremendously, mostly in terms of cooked meals and rations during coronavirus lockdown restrictions across Pakistan.

The Edhi Foundation, a relief agency founded by internationally renowned social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi, was the first NGO to import coronavirus test kits and supply them to government and charity hospitals in remote areas, in no longer distributing rations to needy families. .

The charity, which operates a nationwide ambulance service, has made many of its ambulances available to transport suspected virus patients to hospitals and quarantine centers.

A network of charitable hospitals in Pakistan currently treats 350,000 patients each month.

Located in a low-income eastern suburb of the port city of Karachi, Indus Hospital – the chain’s largest campus – welcomes more than 2,500 destitute patients every day, free of charge.

From primary health care to heart surgery and even the treatment of difficult conditions like pediatric cancer are available free of charge through the Hospital Network, established by a group of doctors led by Dr Abdul Bari Khan in 2007.

Saylani Welfare, another national charity, has introduced a mobile phone app and phone service where needy families can sign up for rations and other essentials.

In addition, volunteers from the Alamgir Welfare Trust, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) – a national group of professional doctors – Baitul Salam Trust, and other NGOs continue to help the government meet the needs. economic and medical benefits of hundreds of thousands of people in need, especially those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

PIMA has set up an online facility to guide and assist patients with suspected coronavirus.

Erdogan Trust

In addition to local charities, the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Trust of Turkey also operates a chain of hospitals and blood centers which are operated by Indus Hospital.

The chain includes seven hospitals – five in Lahore and one each in Multan and Muzaffargarh districts.

The 400-bed Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust in Muzaffargarh district, 380 kilometers (236 miles) from Lahore, was gifted in 2014.

The hospital provides free health care to patients, regardless of their origin.

The trust also operates two blood banks, one in Multan and Bahawalpur districts.