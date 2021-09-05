Trump complains about loss of ungrateful Catholic, Jewish voters on appeal with religious advisers





An angry Donald Trump complained in a campaign phone call with religious leaders about the loss of votes of ungrateful Catholics and Jews in the 2020 election – which he again has no merit and has repeatedly insisted on times on his victory.

“I have done a lot for Catholics. I’m a little surprised we didn’t do better with the Catholic vote, ”Trump said during Thursday’s taped call (above), which was made by his controversial right-wing televangelist adviser Paula White.

“I think we got about 50% of the [Catholic] vote, ”Trump said on the conference call, hosted by the religious group Intercessors for America and first reported by the Religious News Service.

“And yet, we have done a lot for the Catholic vote. So we’ll have to talk to them. We’re going to have to meet the Catholics, ”added a vexed Trump in what seemed to be a clear sign that he is considering running for president again. He said at one point that he was “very optimistic about our return”.

He was also annoyed by Jewish voters.

“Look what I did with the embassy in Jerusalem and what I did with so many other things… Israel has never had a best friend, and yet I got 25% of the vote”, Trump said. “I think they have to get together. There needs to be a little more unity with the religious groups all represented on this call.

White and Trump have announced their new National Faith Advisory Council made up of religious leaders – including members of the Appeal – which is a clone of Trump’s White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative. An email to the group on Monday promised it would fight what it called President Joe Biden’s “anti-religious agenda”, the Jewish Daily Forward reported.

Trump also criticized Biden’s record on religion. “A lot of things have happened with regard to faith and religion, and they are not good things … what they do to religion, what they do to Christianity, is a sad thing, sad for our country, ”Trump said. He offered no details.

Trump praised the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision the day before for not blocking the new draconian abortion crackdown in Texas. “Even last night you get some very powerful decisions, more powerful than anyone would have thought,” he said.

He also complained that COVID-19 – “or the Chinese virus as I like to call it” – is “out of control”. It’s “records right now” (in anti-mask Republican states), he added, apparently forgetting the more than 400,000 Americans who died under his watch.

In a question-and-answer session with Trump, he was asked about his own religious beliefs.

He replied vaguely, “Everything is based on God, it is so important. God is so important to the success of what we do.

Robert Morris, pastor of Gateway Church in Dallas, who attended the Maskless COVID superspreader event at the White House last year celebrating Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, ended with a prayer.

“I pray for Americans who voted the wrong way,” he said.

Listen to the full call at the top. It refers to the Catholic vote (and later the Jewish vote) starting at 36:40.

