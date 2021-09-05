Connect with us

With the United States becoming a less reliable ally, Britain must make friends in Europe | Andrew Rawnsley

2 mins ago

Anear the rout, the recriminations. British fingers furiously prick the Americans for a shameful scuttling of Kabul that will embolden Western adversaries. Sir John Major yesterday called the withdrawal of Western forces a strategically very stupid decision. Tony Blair, the prime minister who sent British forces to Afghanistan 20 years ago, goes so far as to call a hasty exit imbecile. Number 10 was forced to deny that Boris Johnson calls US President Sleepy Joe, the insult of Donald Trump. Joe Biden’s supporters counter-accuse the British and other European countries of expecting the United States to continue to spend its blood and treasures in Afghanistan as most NATO members have shut down to their commitments a long time ago.

In Whitehall, an ugly three-way blame game rages on between the Foreign Office, the Defense Department and the Home Office over why the government failed to anticipate the speed of the fall of Kabul or make timely preparations to help vulnerable people to whom Britain is obligated. . We would be in a better place if they had put as much energy into evacuation planning as they spent apologizing to each other. There will be more points of the finger when the Commons returns tomorrow. Yet it is not bullshit between politicians desperate to save their careers that this country needs if anything useful is to be gained from this debacle. What is needed is a cold reassessment of where this leaves Britain in a perilous and unpredictable world.

This humiliating episode shattered the assumptions that were at the heart of elite thinking on foreign policy. It was very evident when the Policy Exchange Think Tank brought together a panel of speakers who stood out for their credentials and concerns about the future. Sir Mark Sedwill, the former cabinet secretary who also served as national security adviser, was certain that the return of the Taliban regime would have an inspiring effect on jihadists that would fuel terrorism around the world. Tom Tugendhat, the Tory MP who served in Afghanistan and chairs the select committee on foreign affairs, feared that we had come close to a searing conflict between America and China because Beijing will interpret the defeat of the west as encouragement to be more aggressive. I was also struck by a contribution from George Robertson, who was Secretary of Defense during the first term of New Labor and Secretary General of NATO at the time of September 11. It has always firmly subscribed to the Atlanticist Labor tradition established by Clement Attlee and Ernest Bevin after World War II. It was startling to hear such a vigorous champion of the alliance with America as Lord Robertson suggest that Britain and other Europeans should do more for themselves to keep our people safe because we don’t we can no longer count on the presence of the American umbrella in all situations. always.

It is also or certainly should be an illusion-shattering moment for a Brexiters government that sold its business on the promise that Britain would be liberated to forge a new global identity. As for the global arena, the Brexit prospectus had three central pillars. One was that British foreign policy could be geared more towards serving the country’s economic interests by concluding independent trade agreements. Some have been negotiated, although these are often just a cut-and-paste of deals already concluded by the UK as an EU member. The chances of there being a deal with the United States, which was seen as a sparkling Brexit price, now look very slim. At the same time, there is a growing awareness that a foreign policy of tracking money can be recklessly short-sighted. Not so long ago, senior conservatives were speaking out about a golden age of enriching economic relations with China. Now they are possessed by the geostrategic threat posed to Western values ​​and interests by the world’s most powerful one-party state.

The second Brexiters assumption was that the UK had the diplomatic capacity to successfully fly solo. There’s no evidence to support this claim of dismal performance in Afghanistan. In an agitated appearance before MPs last week, the foreign minister confirmed that he had not called his counterparts in Afghanistan or Pakistan in the six months leading up to the chaotic exit.

When challenged to say how Brexit Britain would exert global influence, the government has often argued that it will harness the convening power. Membership in other international organizations would allow Britain to achieve desirable results for itself while guiding other powers towards solving global challenges. We entered this year with number 10 claiming that the G7 presidency would demonstrate Britain’s continued relevance on the world stage. Still, there was no obvious additional product to come out of the G7 summit in June. The Cornwall display of beach bonhomie by Mr Johnson and Mr Biden looks all the more bogus after US Presidents’ brutal refusal to consult with Britain on Afghanistan. After the fall of Kabul, the prime minister called an emergency online G7 meeting that was singularly unsuccessful in persuading Biden to change course.

The next test of the legendary convening power is the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November. There is great concern that this critical rally will be a failure unless the richer nations can be persuaded to keep their broken promises to help poorer countries cope with the climate crisis. Successful harnessing of convening power requires hard work and skill, as well as an ability to forge successful relationships with global counterparts and a knack for building consensus. None of these qualities are associated with Mr Johnson, Mr Raab or anyone else in the Brexiters group.

Their third hypothesis was a lasting close relationship with Washington. Britain would never walk alone as long as it was arm in arm with the United States. For those who championed the concept of the Anglosphere, much of the interest in Brexit was a closer transatlantic embrace. This did not recognize that American public opinion was weary of entanglements abroad and increasingly irritated of sending forces and spending taxpayers’ money to protect others. When Mr. Trump ranted at his underground allies, he crudely expressed what many American voters and politicians felt.

It will probably prove to be an exaggeration to say that we are entering a period close to the 1920s when the United States is retreating behind the great moats of the Atlantic and the Pacific. The United States will always be a global player when it matches their perceived self-interest. But it’s hard not to conclude that we are witnessing a global reorientation of Washington’s priorities that threatens to leave Britain very marginalized. Barack Obama’s pivot to Asia was followed by Trump’s rampage across international standards to which America First’s Joe Bidens version has now succeeded.

It doesn’t look like a blip. It looks like an inflection point. Ben Wallace, the Secretary of Defense, is more thoughtful on this subject than most of his cabinet colleagues. He argues that taking America for granted has been a mistake and suggests that Britain should work on other alliances, mentioning France as a partner in supporting African countries besieged by extremists. Mr. Tugendhat agrees that Britain must wean itself from its dependence on a single ally: Like the Suez fiasco, the crisis in Afghanistan will completely change our foreign policy. Our options cannot be determined solely by the White House.

At least some conservatives are thinking. This coincides with a revived debate in continental Europe about becoming less dependent on the United States. A common European effort to do more to protect the security of our continents would be greatly enhanced by the involvement of the United Kingdom. If the UK doesn’t want to be so dependent on the US, then the obvious place to look for other friends is among the liberal democracies in our neighborhood.

A mutually beneficial partnership in defense and foreign policy makes sense, but you will have already spotted the catch. It would require respect and trust, not relationships poisoned by years of Boris Johnson and other high-ranking Tories portraying Europe as this country’s deadliest enemy and rotting disputes over the terms of leaving the EU. Someday Britain will have a government that recognizes it is in the UK’s national interest to rebuild the bridges burnt by Brexit with its neighbors, but it will have to change prime ministers first.

Andrew Rawnsley is the chief political commentator of The Observer

