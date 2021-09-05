Politics
With the United States becoming a less reliable ally, Britain must make friends in Europe | Andrew Rawnsley
Anear the rout, the recriminations. British fingers furiously prick the Americans for a shameful scuttling of Kabul that will embolden Western adversaries. Sir John Major yesterday called the withdrawal of Western forces a strategically very stupid decision. Tony Blair, the prime minister who sent British forces to Afghanistan 20 years ago, goes so far as to call a hasty exit imbecile. Number 10 was forced to deny that Boris Johnson calls US President Sleepy Joe, the insult of Donald Trump. Joe Biden’s supporters counter-accuse the British and other European countries of expecting the United States to continue to spend its blood and treasures in Afghanistan as most NATO members have shut down to their commitments a long time ago.
In Whitehall, an ugly three-way blame game rages on between the Foreign Office, the Defense Department and the Home Office over why the government failed to anticipate the speed of the fall of Kabul or make timely preparations to help vulnerable people to whom Britain is obligated. . We would be in a better place if they had put as much energy into evacuation planning as they spent apologizing to each other. There will be more points of the finger when the Commons returns tomorrow. Yet it is not bullshit between politicians desperate to save their careers that this country needs if anything useful is to be gained from this debacle. What is needed is a cold reassessment of where this leaves Britain in a perilous and unpredictable world.
This humiliating episode shattered the assumptions that were at the heart of elite thinking on foreign policy. It was very evident when the Policy Exchange Think Tank brought together a panel of speakers who stood out for their credentials and concerns about the future. Sir Mark Sedwill, the former cabinet secretary who also served as national security adviser, was certain that the return of the Taliban regime would have an inspiring effect on jihadists that would fuel terrorism around the world. Tom Tugendhat, the Tory MP who served in Afghanistan and chairs the select committee on foreign affairs, feared that we had come close to a searing conflict between America and China because Beijing will interpret the defeat of the west as encouragement to be more aggressive. I was also struck by a contribution from George Robertson, who was Secretary of Defense during the first term of New Labor and Secretary General of NATO at the time of September 11. It has always firmly subscribed to the Atlanticist Labor tradition established by Clement Attlee and Ernest Bevin after World War II. It was startling to hear such a vigorous champion of the alliance with America as Lord Robertson suggest that Britain and other Europeans should do more for themselves to keep our people safe because we don’t we can no longer count on the presence of the American umbrella in all situations. always.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/05/us-becoming-less-reliable-ally-britain-needs-to-make-friends-in-europe
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]