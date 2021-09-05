With the United States becoming a less reliable ally, Britain must make friends in Europe | Andrew Rawnsley

Anear the rout, the recriminations. British fingers furiously prick the Americans for a shameful scuttling of Kabul that will embolden Western adversaries. Sir John Major yesterday called the withdrawal of Western forces a strategically very stupid decision. Tony Blair, the prime minister who sent British forces to Afghanistan 20 years ago, goes so far as to call a hasty exit imbecile. Number 10 was forced to deny that Boris Johnson calls US President Sleepy Joe, the insult of Donald Trump. Joe Biden’s supporters counter-accuse the British and other European countries of expecting the United States to continue to spend its blood and treasures in Afghanistan as most NATO members have shut down to their commitments a long time ago.

In Whitehall, an ugly three-way blame game rages on between the Foreign Office, the Defense Department and the Home Office over why the government failed to anticipate the speed of the fall of Kabul or make timely preparations to help vulnerable people to whom Britain is obligated. . We would be in a better place if they had put as much energy into evacuation planning as they spent apologizing to each other. There will be more points of the finger when the Commons returns tomorrow. Yet it is not bullshit between politicians desperate to save their careers that this country needs if anything useful is to be gained from this debacle. What is needed is a cold reassessment of where this leaves Britain in a perilous and unpredictable world.

Mark Sedwill was certain that the return of the Taliban regime would have an “inspiring” effect on the jihadists

This humiliating episode shattered the assumptions that were at the heart of elite thinking on foreign policy. It was very evident when the Policy Exchange Think Tank brought together a panel of speakers who stood out for their credentials and concerns about the future. Sir Mark Sedwill, the former cabinet secretary who also served as national security adviser, was certain that the return of the Taliban regime would have an inspiring effect on jihadists that would fuel terrorism around the world. Tom Tugendhat, the Tory MP who served in Afghanistan and chairs the select committee on foreign affairs, feared that we had come close to a searing conflict between America and China because Beijing will interpret the defeat of the west as encouragement to be more aggressive. I was also struck by a contribution from George Robertson, who was Secretary of Defense during the first term of New Labor and Secretary General of NATO at the time of September 11. It has always firmly subscribed to the Atlanticist Labor tradition established by Clement Attlee and Ernest Bevin after World War II. It was startling to hear such a vigorous champion of the alliance with America as Lord Robertson suggest that Britain and other Europeans should do more for themselves to keep our people safe because we don’t we can no longer count on the presence of the American umbrella in all situations. always.