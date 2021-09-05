Xi calls for greater cooperation between BRI and EAEU





Chinese President Xi Jinping urged members of the Eurasian Economic Union (UEE) to deepen cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) promoted by Beijing. We must redouble our efforts to advance mutually beneficial cooperation, including the collaboration between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, the Chinese leader said in a video message to session participants. plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). The ambitious multibillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative, also known as the New Silk Road, announced by President Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to strengthen connectivity and cooperation between Asia from East, Europe and East Africa. It is expected to significantly expand world trade, halving trade costs for the countries concerned. The Chinese leader stressed the need to support the innovative development of the digital economy, jointly fight global climate change and promote social and economic development in the region. We must form synergy to preserve regional peace and stability, Xi said, adding that all parties should reduce differences and build consensus through dialogue and exchange. He also called for comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, as well as to work for a harmonious and peaceful world. Addressing the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is an integral part of the Asia-Pacific region and is open to mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries in the region. Russia is open to a mutually beneficial partnership with all countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Putin said, noting that the region has been leading the world economy for years, showing higher rates of development. than other major regions. And Russia, within the Asia-Pacific framework, will step up cooperation with states in the area to further strengthen this trend. Russia is an integral part of the Asia-Pacific region and we will form powerful centers of attraction for capital and a new economy in our regions of the Far East, creating spaces of opportunity for people to implement the business ideas and the most daring business plans, Putin mentioned. He also noted that making the Russian Far East attractive to foreigners will benefit the effective development of the region’s economic potential, which is Russia’s top priority. The Sixth Eastern Economic Forum kicked off on September 2 in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East. The agenda for the three-day event focuses on the theme of Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World.



