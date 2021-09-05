PM Modi enjoys maximum adult approval among all heads of state and government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked as the world’s first leader in terms of approval by all adult residents, according to a survey by a US data intelligence firm.

The survey was conducted by the US data intelligence firm Morning Consult. The ranking of world leaders was established following a survey of adults in 13 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom and United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a 70 percent approval rating topped the list, followed by Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador with 64 percent and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 63 percent. German Chancellor Angela Merkel with 52 percent and US President Joe Biden with 48 percent were ranked fourth and fifth respectively.

The U.S. data intelligence company that tracks heads of government approval ratings said the heads of government ratings were decided on the basis of a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country polled by the government. company.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence’s graphical analysis posted on its website is updated weekly and also highlights the disapproval rating of world leaders surveyed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s disapproval rating, according to the company’s graphic description, was at an all-time low of 12% on May 3, 2020. It dropped to 32% on May 10, 2021 and fell again to 25% August 31. 2021.

“On a weekly basis, this page will be updated with the latest data for the 13 countries, providing a real-time snapshot of changing political dynamics across the world. Approval scores are based on an average seven-day mobile adult residents in each country, and sample sizes vary by country, ”the Morning Consult website noted.