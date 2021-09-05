Donald Trump issues three-word, all-caps Labor Day statement saying “FIX 2020 FIRST” in election





Despite being banned from most social media platforms, former President Donald Trump was nonetheless able to deliver a short and straightforward Labor Day message to his supporters, in his latest statement that Joe Biden stole his election victory.

Trump forwarded the three-word all-capital statement on Saturday morning via his “Save America” ​​political action committee’s dispatch package, as first reported by Mediaite.

“Statement of September 4, 2021 by Donald J. Trump, Forty-fifth President of the United States of America,” began the introduction of the message.

“REPAIR 2020 FIRST! Trump wrote.

While the statement is not clear on what precisely needs to be mounted, the rhetoric appears to match Trump’s accusations that current President Joe Biden robbed him of the 2020 presidential election throughout his run for re-election. .

Saturday’s post was captured in a screenshot and tweeted by Right Side Broadcasting Network, a verified account with nearly 600,000 subscribers

Trump forwarded the three-word all-caps statement on Saturday morning via his “Save America” ​​Political Action Committee dispatch package

Trump and his supporters claimed Biden had defeated him using voter fraud.

“This election is about a beautiful electoral fraud, a fraud that has never been seen like this before,” Trump said in a 46-minute tackle posted to social media in December of last year.

“These are ballot observers who were not authorized to observe. So illegal. These are ballots that poured in and no one, however, knew where they came from. … These are defective equipment, stopped equipment.

Trump’s steadfast allegations of tampering with machinery and electoral fraud, though largely debunked by an Associated Press truth test, appear to have made a lasting impression on Republican voters regardless.

An August report from The Independent found that two in three Republicans believe Biden stole the election.

Saturday’s post was captured in a screenshot and tweeted by Right Side Broadcasting Network, a verified account with nearly 600,000 subscribers.

Some commentators have said that Saturday’s statement would have worked more successfully as one of Trump’s tweets, although the president’s entry to his account – and his 88 million followers – was completely suspended two days after the announcement. riot on the United States Capitol on January 6 of this year.

An August report from The Independent found that two in three Republicans believe Biden stole the election

As of Saturday afternoon, the tweet had over 8,000 likes, 2,500 retweets and nearly 400 comments just hours after it was posted.

Trump’s election fraud allegations were nonetheless withdrawn from the innocent, with ardent supporters storming the United States Capitol in a violent siege on January 6 in an attempt to reverse his defeat in the 2020 presidential election by disrupting a joint session of Congress while they were counting the election votes.

Meanwhile, a July Reuters truth test confirmed that many Trump supporters had erroneously predicted that the previous president could be reinstated on August 13.

The statement arose out of a conspiracy idea and was not based on fact, according to the point of sale.

Share or tap this text:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://us.newschant.com/us-news/donald-trump-releases-three-word-all-caps-labor-day-statement-saying-fix-2020-first-over-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos