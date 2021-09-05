PM Modi Selects 13 Global Leaders For Highest Approval Rating





According to Morning Consult, the world leader in approval tracking, the prime minister’s maximum score of 84% was in May 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the list of world leaders with a 70% approval rating. AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the rankings for approvals of world leaders according to a survey conducted by Morning Consult Political Intelligence. According to the survey, India’s prime minister is the most trusted of the 13 world leaders, which includes heavyweights like US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among others. Approval of the world leader: among all adults https://t.co/dQsNxouZWb Terms: 70%

Lpez Obrador: 64%

Draghi: 63%

Merkel: 52%

Biden: 48%

Morrison: 48%

Trudeau: 45%

Johnson: 41%

Bolsonaro: 39%

Moon: 38%

Snchez: 35%

Macron: 34%

Sugar: 25% * Updated 09/21/21 pic.twitter.com/oMhOH3GLqY Morning consultation (@MorningConsult) September 4, 2021 The list also included Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Canada Trudeau, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and others. According to the survey, Modi received a stellar approval rating of 70 percent while Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador was second with 64 percent and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi completed the top three with 63 percent. Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, was at number 4 with 52% approval. With 48% approval each, the fifth and sixth places were taken by US President Joe Biden and Australian Scott Morrison. The last three places on the list were acquired by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga with 35%, 34% and 25% respectively. What the survey said about Modi The report also showed that his approval rate has increased over the past two months, with his approval rate reaching 66% in June. However, data also showed that in May 2020, Modi was enjoying a record 84% rating. The report also states that Modi’s disapproval rating also fell to around 25%, one of the lowest on the list. According to the survey, the Prime Minister’s disapproval rating peaked in May 2021 when the second wave of Covid hit the country hard. Meanwhile, US President Joe Bidens’ approval rating is low following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Many Americans are unhappy with US policy in Afghanistan, an important section calling the US role a failure. Disapproval of world leaders: among all adults https://t.co/dQsNxouZWb Suga: 64%

Macron: 57%

Snack: 57%

Bolsonaro: 54%

Moon: 53%

Johnson: 52%

Trudeau: 49%

Morrison: 46%

Biden: 44%

Merkel: 41%

Draghi: 31%

Lpez Obrador: 27%

Terms: 25% * Updated 09/21/21 Morning consultation (@MorningConsult) September 4, 2021 How did the investigation go? According to Morning Consult, they conduct more than 11,000 daily executive approval interviews. The Morning Consult calculates the approval and disapproval rating based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error between +/- 1 and 3%. Online interviews of approximately 2,126 adults were sampled for data on India. Agency contributions

