Now that the skyrocketing economic growth is over, China is focusing on a new goal: equality

Communist China has relentlessly pursued economic growth for decades, creating more billionaires than the United States, lifting 800 million people out of poverty, but leaving 600 million more to live on $ 150 per month.

Now president Xi Jinping predicts what some experts say will be a dramatic about-face, trying to restructure Chinese society by cracking down on the country’s new super-rich and redistributing wealth more fairly among its population of 1.4 billion.

The campaign involves plans to “regulate excessively high incomes” and “encourage higher income individuals and businesses to re-enter society”, according to a reading of Xis’s comments at a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party by the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

While his slogan of “common prosperity” was not new among Chinese leaders, Xi’s speech last month was the most vivid example of his apparent plan for a reshaped society.

Some experts believe that, for the party, there is a logic of self-preservation behind the objective of better income equality. For years the Communist Party has staked its legitimacy on growth that has surpassed that of any other major economy; now that it slows down, he may feel compelled to offer a new promise: equality.

“The Chinese government is aware that the national and international public is watching,” said Austin Strange, assistant professor of politics at the University of Hong Kong. “This is an opportunity to present itself as a forward-thinking government that cares about its citizens, including those at the bottom of the wealth distribution ladder.”

As part of the Communist Party’s overall vision for the future, the government imposed a regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants which rocked the Western financial markets.

But the efforts extend beyond economics, including everything from limit the hours of video games for minors, trying to eradicate a fan culture that sees teens “blindly idolizing celebrities”, as the hawkish, party-controlled Global Times newspaper said last week.

This message resonates with 19-year-old Cao Xinyin, a Beijing student whose city-dweller with university and demographic studies the Communist Party is keen to keep by its side.

“Common prosperity means that everyone can live a high quality life,” she said. “People will live healthier lives, behave better, have happier moods, and be more likely to pursue and achieve their dreams.”

Others are not convinced, however.

Shaun Jiang, 28, former owner of an education business in southwestern Chengdu City, which recently closed, said common prosperity was little more than one political slogan, without a clear roadmap and feasibility.

Either way, Xis’ attempts to control the market are unprecedented, according to Bill Bikales, a New York-based economist who has spent years in China working on economic policy at various UN agencies.

“It’s a pretty extraordinary situation,” he said. “What is surprising is how much Xi thinks the role of the market can be restricted, and restricted and restricted again.”

Political legitimacy at stake

Its latest state intervention effort may come as little surprise to a one-party communist state. But since the 1970s, China has turned away from the Marxist zeal of former Chairman Mao Zedong and adopted reforms that have opened up its economy and helped transform it into the world power of today.

More than 800 million people have been lifted out of extreme poverty since 1978, according to the World Bank, and more than half of the population is now considered middle class. Last year, there were 1,058 billionaires living in China compared to 696 in the United States, according to the Hurun Report, a Shanghai-based organization that tracks China’s wealthy people.

But although forecasts predict that the Chinese economy could surpass the United States in size as early as 2028, the country also has one of the highest levels of income inequality of any major global economy.

Some 600 million people, nearly double the US population, still live on the equivalent of about $ 150 a month, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said last year.

“The wealth disparity has been quite severe in China,” said Jiangnan Zhu, associate professor of politics at the University of Hong Kong.

China was the only major economy to grow last year, having largely eliminated the coronavirus after it was first detected in late 2019. But in recent years, there has been an overall slowdown in the stratospheric economic growth of the country. country, which had been a “crucial pillar of the political legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party,” according to Strange of the University of Hong Kong.

Now that “the era of frenzied economic development is over,” said Ryan Hass, senior researcher at the Washington Brookings Institution think tank, “China’s leaders are focusing on improving quality of life issues as new. source of performance. legitimacy.”

Meanwhile, Beijing has come under increasing criticism from abroad on a wide range of issues, including its growing military activity around Taiwan, the tightening of its grip on Hong Kong and the treatment of Uyghur Muslims, that the United States and others have called genocide.

Some tech giants have responded to the government’s regulatory crackdown by pledging money for philanthropic social programs. One of the biggest Chinese companies, Tencent Holdings Ltd., pledged some $ 15 billion for a range of initiatives, covering everything from the environment to education and rural reform to the provision of technological assistance to the elderly.

Tencent said the move was a direct response to “China’s wealth redistribution campaign.”

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., another Chinese tech giant, pledged a similar amount on Thursday.

Along with a revamped tax and social system, Xi may be considering using these types of large charitable giving as a central driver of his reforms, said Vivian Zhan, associate professor of politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The Communist Party has “many political tools to regulate large corporations and mobilize resources from them for redistribution and other political purposes,” she said.

But the common drive for prosperity still faces other challenges such as corruption, the eradication of which has been the subject of much debate. Xi’s one-year campaign. Over 60% of Chinese people still think corruption is a big deal, according to Transparency International, a Berlin-based non-profit organization.

“Common prosperity is a good idea, nice to hear but difficult to achieve,” said Qin Guiying, 52, who previously worked as a farmer in Sichuan Province but now works in a car wash in Beijing.

“The main problem is the corruption of local officials,” she added. “I think the rich will stay rich, while the poor will stay poor because of corruption.”