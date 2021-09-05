Georgia District Attorney investigates Donald Trump’s call for votes





A local criminal investigation into then-President Donald Trumps’ attempt to meddle in the Georgias 2020 election recount is moving forward, as Fulton County investigators questioned election officials and received documents from the agency, according to three people with direct knowledge of the survey.

They’ve asked us for documents, they’ve spoken to some of our people, and are fully cooperating, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told The Daily Beast this week.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis previously revealed to The Daily Beast that she had put together a new anti-corruption team to explore what state laws, if any, were broken when Trump and his allies tried to overturn the election results there. But his office remained silent on the matter for the next five months.

His investigators have since interviewed at least four officials in the Secretary of State’s office, asking questions that show particular interest in Raffensperger’s separate telephone conversations with Trump and US Senator Lindsey Graham, according to two of those sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. .

Late last year, Raffensperger told the Washington Post that Graham called him a week after the hotly contested November election, asking if the state representative could exercise his power to cast ballots. mailed to counties that had high signature rates that did not match those recorded. Graham has since denied trying to get Raffensperger to empty the legal ballots.

Then there’s the Jan. 2 conference call between the White House and Raffenspergers’ office. In that call, which was taped and immediately leaked to the Washington Post, Trump pressured Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes that didn’t exist in order to wipe out Joe Bidens’ lead and reverse the results of the elections. Raffensperger was on the phone with his deputy secretary of state, Jordan Fuchs, and his agency’s senior lawyer, Ryan Germany. Trump also had several advisers on call, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Cleta Mitchell, a star in the conservative legal community.

As of Friday night, Trump’s lawyers and spokesperson had not commented on the story. Graham and Rudy Giuliani, a former senior Trump lawyer, could not be reached for comment either. Mitchell, who played a leading role in Trump’s campaign to pressure Georgia on Friday, said nothing about recent developments in the criminal investigation.

When asked if investigators made any efforts to contact her as part of their ongoing investigation, Mitchell simply replied: I’m not talking about it.

DA investigators interviewed a number of people around May who may have been swayed by former presidents’ call for voices, including Germany, agency communications director Ari Schaffer, say two sources. , COO Gabriel Sterling; and Director of External Affairs who oversees agency outreach programs, Sam Teasley.

Germany is heard on the taped call taking a notable stand against Trump’s conspiracy theories when he said: This is not correct, Mr.President. Schaffer worked as a White House researcher for the first year and a half of the Trump administration. And Sterling briefly rose to prominence nationally last year when he delivered an exasperated speech to reporters from a podium at the State Capitol, demanding that the threat of conspiracy-fueled violence end.

Mr President, you did not condemn these actions or this language, Sterling said at the time.

DA investigators asked general questions about the Graham call, the Trump call, how things work in the office, recalled one person who was present in an interview.

They really wanted to understand: if you were trying to influence, what were you trying to influence and how would that have worked? said this person.

I did everything except put my fingers in my ears when someone said, Hey, do you hear what Rudys did today?

former aide to President Donald Trump

Another person familiar with the investigation said he had indications that much of the investigation has been completed. They interviewed all the people they wanted and then they got the documents they wanted, this person said

The prosecutor’s office declined to confirm details of the secretary of state’s cooperation with the investigation. And Assistant District Attorney Jeff DiSantis would only say the investigation is ongoing.

The fact that the phone call and other aspects of Trump and Republicans’ lobbying campaign trigger the launch of a criminal investigation came as no huge surprise to many political observers, including many who once held senior positions in Trump’s White House. and on the 2020 re-election campaign.

According to two former senior Trump aides, there have been explicit attempts among high-level officials, such as Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien, to steer clear of much of what Giuliani , Trump and members of Team Rudy were making during this uproar, and ultimately violent presidential transition.

Some in the administration and in the countryside were deeply embarrassed. Some probably predicted accurately that there would be legal risk to themselves if they got too close to what Giuliani and others were doing.

I did everything except put my fingers in my ears when someone said, Hey, do you hear what Rudys did today? one of the president’s former aides told The Daily Beast.

There have been instances where many of these senior Trump officials have claimed that they learned what Trump, Giuliani and other election preparers were up to in private or were only plotting after reading about it in the press. . The two former senior Trump officials said the reason they discovered the Jan. 2 appeal was simply because the Post reported on it publicly.

Observers noted that this investigation from Fulton County to Atlanta is progressing slowly. Earlier this summer, Insider noted that Willis was struggling to devote adequate resources to investigating the former president as his office faces a growing wave of crime and is going through a historic backlog of 12,000 cases it has inherited from its predecessor.

The effort to potentially indict Trump faces a steep climb, and not just because it’s still unprecedented for a local prosecutor to pursue a criminal case against a former president. Willis, who is still in his first year in office, operates with county funds that seem rather slim compared to the war chest Trump amassed from loyalists. The latest figures show that Trump political groups have raised $ 100 million so far this year, according to the New York Times. This is four times the last proposed annual budget for Fulton County.

In an effort that may prove to be more fruitful, prosecutors appear to build an easier case against Giuliani, who took a weeks-long post-election trip through battlefield states to cast doubt on the election results. in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

As the Daily Beast previously reported, prosecutors are considering false statements against Giuliani, who acted on Trump’s behalf when he spoke to the Georgia State Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on December 3. 2020 and detailed his rigged electoral plot. Giuliani lied that the state counted 96,600 ghost votes, repeating the same bonkers claim that fueled Sidney Powell’s alleged Kraken lawsuit, which was quickly dismissed by a federal judge.

Giuliani also presented false evidence of voting machine faults and mysterious ballot boxes. And he repeated the claims a week later, on December 10, before the House of States government affairs committee.

