You’ll be sorry when Gove puts the moves on # 10 | Stewart lee



Dance, dance, wherever you are!

I am chancellor of the duchy

from Lancaster and Member of Parliament for Surrey Heaths,

And that’s why I enter the clubs for free.

The governor of dance, sydney carter, 1963

Few will ever forget where they were when they learned that Michael Gove was filmed dancing alone at an Aberdeen nightclub. With the exception of Gove himself, who seems to remember little of the incident. For a moment, Brexit-battered Britain was able to put aside its complicity in the twin horrors of Geronimo the Alpaca’s death and the fall of Kabul and revel in Goves’ unconscious antics. Surrendering his soul to the skills of the mixmaster, never had Gove looked less like someone who had had enough of experts. If he was in a hurry to give his opinion on this Aberdeen dance floor, it’s unlikely that Gove could have decided for sure whether a scotch egg was a complete meal. Would Gove even believe, if asked mid-turn, that we could give the NHS 350 million a week if we left the EU? Did this early hours solo superstar look like a man convicted by the High Court of institutionalized cronyism on Covid contracts? For a moment, it seemed, Gove was absolved.

Irresponsible sections of the Liberal newspaper commentary even described Goves’ pathetic antics as somewhat heartwarming. Are we trying to prove that we are not the humorless cultural Marxists that the right describes to us? Are there any circumstances under which it’s okay for professional left-wing truth tellers to find Gove amusing in any way? Should we not strive to condemn Gove at every opportunity, whatever his personal situation? Have we not learned the lesson taught to the nation when we indulged in the once pleasurable eccentricities of Boris Johnson? His broom! His zip line !! His Do i have news for you to joke!!! Funny Boris !!!! Complicit liberal media allowed a dangerous, lying egotist to be installed as the head of the most corrupt government in living memory because of his messy hair. Laugh fondly as you dance funny Gove now big ink wasters, but don’t come cry when he is your next prime minister and shows, cocaine, Christianity and falls on the job are mandatory.

While an unhindered Gove presumably uploaded to Tinder, I stole the last two days of school vacation innocently camping on the banks of the River Wye, wasting fire-lit nights worrying about write this so-called funny column. Tuesday morning, I went to the shelves of Fort on Bibliophile Hill Hay-on-Wye to seek inspiration. In Hay cafes, people wore canvas bags from North London bookstores with progressive cause badges. I felt like a wildebeest on an annual migratory march, following the herd, lamenting Brexit and searching for old orange books on penguins and ladybugs with Frank Humphris blankets. I am why Leave won.

The Hays Endless Racks are a tarot experience. The random tomes you reach reveal your innermost realities. The first one I picked up, in the Hay Cinema bookstore, was a 1967 copy of Agent chaos by science fiction writer Norman Spinrad. Brilliantly, its protagonist appeared to be a character called Boris Johnson, who confuses democracy with unchecked personal freedom. Pleasantly, he understood the sentence: Fifty men would pay with their lives to destroy the Hegemonic Council, but Boris Johnson, while he felt regret, did not feel guilty. The 2.50 purchase would easily be a basis for the next fun Sunday column, so I hung it up, laughing in the silly face of fate. My column would drop Allison Pearsons in a horned hat, the made-up weekly misunderstandings about health and safety advice!

Checking the internet while my daughter was queuing for ice cream at the Shepherds Parlor, I realized with dismay the Johnson-Spinrad coincidence had already been recovered by the Daily Express as early as 2019, the faithful diary noting how one of Boris Johnson’s fictitious enemies described him as a blunderer, [who] stumbles in the dark, ignoring even the democracy he claims to defend. My idea of ​​an unoriginal column fell apart as quickly as Dominic Raabs’ vacation timeline. Then a message alerted me to the Goves Aberdeen incident and I was back in the game. Note to self: are all current Conservatives in fact fictional characters?

That night, toasting a boar sausage, I asked myself: is a calculating political machine like Gove, whose own professor at Robert Gordons College said 40 years ago: this boy is a future leader of the Conservative Party, does he just drop into an Aberdeen nightclub and start dancing on his own? Even if under any influence cocaine, alcohol, euroscepticism, scotch egg, freedom still excites him today? No. Gove danced quite deliberately.

For decades, Gove dreamed of power, even though he seductively declared that he did not want to be prime minister. This is a man who, interviewed as part of an investigation by Joanna Cherry QC, managed to appear so charming that he did not know what a burner phone was, although in the 90s he would have made a number of agreements with people who used them extensively. Gove has tried out many different public figures, from Hard Man of Education to Hard Man of Brexit to Hard Man of Scotch Eggs, and yet he rarely climbs in popularity polls. He needs a new face from the old gallery. Gove saw the goofy fake persona his ruthless contemporary Johnson fashioned for himself winning over the gullible electorate and the hungry media. And Gove has decided that although his post-Brexit leadership plot has failed, maybe he can still grab the reins of power, wooing audiences as that hapless dancing father who was just filmed. in this unknown Aberdeen nightclub. Beware of geeks carrying gifts.