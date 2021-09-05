5 things men should learn from Imran Khan’s character in Break Ke Baad





Break Ke Baad stars Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan in the lead role. The plot of the film centers on Abhay Gulati (Imran) and Aaliya Khan (Deepika) who are childhood buddies turned lovers.

Aliya is focused on becoming an actress and wants to make it happen, no matter what. Abhay is still not sure what he wants to do with his life in terms of his career, other than continuing his father’s business. As they grow older, they begin to face differences due to their opposing personalities.

In the film, Aliya is not ready to commit even after a ten-year friendship with Abhay. She gets angry when he follows her to Australia. However, she is affected when he finally announces his marriage.

So here are 5 things all men must learn from the character of Imran Khan in Break Ke Baad.

Space is important in every relationship

Their relationship hits a tough road when Aliya decides to go to Australia to continue her education and Abhay doesn’t want to enter into a long-distance relationship as he fears losing her.

They mutually decide to be away from each other and try to focus on their careers.

You don’t give up on the people you love

Abhay follows Aliya to Australia and even when she gets angry he decides to give her some space but internally never stops trying. He gives her what she needs and acts quietly about it.

You should let your partner follow their dreams

Abhay was never ready for a long distance relationship, but Aliya wanted to go to Australia to continue her education and Abhay is not thrilled with the idea but commits to her.

It’s okay to make mistakes in a relationship

The two make a lot of mistakes in their relationships, face disappointments, and even get lost, but grow into extremely strong individuals in the end.

Always cook good food for her

Now he always used to bring her food and who doesn’t like their boyfriends to cook them a good meal?

