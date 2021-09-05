Winner of two gold and one silver, Jokowi amazed by Leani Ratri Oktila’s achievements at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: Okezone Sports





JAKARTA – Leani Ratri Oktila managed to surprise by winning two gold medals and one silver medal in the event Paralimpiade Tokyo 2020. With this result, the athlete born in Bangkinang on May 6, 1991, contributed a total of three medals for Indonesia in the multi-event event every four years. This achievement has earned Leani much praise. One of them was from Indonesian number one, President Joko Widodo. This was forwarded by Jokowi via his official Instagram account this afternoon. He posted the moments of Leani’s victory at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games online. “Nothing can stop Leani Ratri Oktila from winning medals for Indonesia at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Yesterday she presented a gold medal in women’s doubles badminton. Today she won two medals in two finals.” , Jokowi wrote on his official Instagram account on Sunday (5/5). / 9/2021). Read also: Breaking News: Defeating the French pair in the final, Hary / Leani win gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games “She won the gold in mixed doubles with Hary Susanto. Then in the previous match, Leani Ratri Oktila won the silver in the women’s singles,” she continued. So Leani donated two gold medals and one silver medal to Indonesia. Once again, congratulations to Leani Ratri Oktila and Hary Susanto, ”the statement concluded. FYI, Leani won the first gold medal when she competed in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 with her partner, Khalimatus Sayidah. Leani / Khalimatus won the gold medal after toppling Chinese pair, Cheng Hefang / Ma Huihui. This gold medal is even the first time for the Red and White contingent in the past 41 years of participating in the Paralympic Games. The last time an Indonesian representative won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games was in 1976. Then another gold medal was also successfully offered by Leani when she competed in the mixed duo SL3-SU5 with Hery Susanto. Hery / Leny successfully beat the French duo Lucas Mazur / Faustine Noel in the final. Not only in Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles, Leani also managed to advance to the Women’s Singles Final. Sadly, in this issue, he only won a silver medal after losing to Chinese representative Cheng Hefang.

