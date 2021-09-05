Supporting Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Mission, Alibaba Ready To Donate IDR 217 T



TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will donate 100 billion yuan (US $ 15.5 billion or IDR 217 trillion) over the next 5 years to support the President’s Joint Prosperity Program China Xi Jinping. This action adds to the row of giant tech companies that are also doing the same. Meanwhile, the company with the highest valuation in China, Tencent Holdings Ltd., said it would increase its social responsibility program allocation to double the amount to $ 15 billion. Founders of today’s billionaire tech companies like Pinduoduo (PDD) founder Colin Huang, founder of ByteDance Ltd. Zhang Yiming and founder of Xiaomi Corp. Lei Jun donated large sums of money to various causes. The philanthropic fund was created during a period of scrutiny of the growing power and influence of China’s biggest companies, from Tencent to Alibaba, which were fined $ 2.8 billion. for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the market. President Xi lobbied the cabinet ranks to encourage businesses to play a role in bridging the gap between rich and poor in urban and rural areas, the goal of the shared prosperity slogan. The pressure also led Chinese conglomerates such as Ping An Insurance (Group) Co., online shopping provider Meituan, and state-owned bank Bank of China Ltd., to use the slogan in statements to shareholders filed with of Hong Kong, Shanghai and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges. Shenzhen in the two weeks leading up to August 31. Read also : Alibaba plans to develop autonomous trucks for delivery

