Shivraj Singh digs in Rahul as Prime Minister Modi’s approval rating remains highest at 70%





Taking a new jibe on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday “I hope you had a good night”. The attack on the leader of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the board of approval ratings for world leaders with a score of 70%, according to data released by the global company. The CM deputy used the previous statement by the leader of Congress “this morning I woke up at night” to make fun of him. Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s jibe on Rahul Gandhi Hello, Rahul ji. Hope you had a good night’s sleep and weren’t waking up in the morning in the middle of the night. https://t.co/Ma5Cetaynw Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 5, 2021 The results of the inquiry were released on Saturday, with notes from 13 of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others. Global Enterprise Survey Results of Global Leaders Besides Prime Minister Modi’s resounding endorsement, other leaders who followed the Indian leader included Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 64% and 63% approvals respectively. According to the data mentioned above, German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the 4th position with 52% approval while US President Biden was in 5th place with 48% approval. 6th place was occupied by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, was 7th with 45% approval while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, trailing 4% at 41, was in 8th. Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, was on the list at number 9 with 39% approval, and 10th was Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea with 38% approval. The last three places on the list were acquired by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga with 35%, 34% and 25% respectively. According to Morning Consult, they conduct more than 11,000 daily executive approval interviews. Data from the Daily Global Survey is based on a 7-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error between (+/-) 1 -3%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/politics/shivraj-singh-takes-dig-at-rahul-as-pm-modis-approval-rating-remains-highest-with-70-percent.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos