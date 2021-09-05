Donald Trump attacks Jews and Catholics who did not vote for him





Donald Trump complained about Catholics and Jews who did not vote for him in 2020. The former president made the comments during a conference call with religious leaders. The move could strengthen its conservative religious base ahead of the next election. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump complained about Catholics and Jews who did not vote for him in the 2020 election despite everything he did for their communities.

Trump made the comments during a campaign call Thursday organized by the religious group Intercessors for America.

“I’ve done a lot for Catholics. And I don’t know, you know, I’m a little surprised we didn’t do better with the Catholic vote,” Trump said.

“I think now they would give us their vote. I think we got about 50% of the vote. And yet we did a lot for the Catholic vote. So we will have to talk to them. We are going to have to meet with the Catholics.

He pointed to the “situation with abortion” with the Democrats, and asked “how can you vote 50/50?”.

“I just don’t understand how it’s possible,” he said.

The former president expressed the same disappointment at receiving a low number of votes from Jews.

“Look at what I did with the embassy in Jerusalem and what I did with so many other things. Israel never had a best friend, and yet I got 25% of the [Jewish] vote, “he said.

“I think they need to come together. There needs to be a little more unity with the religious groups all represented on this call.”

The conference call, which included leaders from various Christian and Jewish religious organizations, could be seen as the former president trying to consolidate his conservative religious base ahead of the next election.

During the call, Trump repeated his widely debunked claims that he won the 2020 election and told listeners: “We must fight like never before.”

The call opened with controversial Christian televangelist Paula White, who worked as Trump’s “spiritual advisor” during his presidency.

Trump and White also took the opportunity to unveil their new National Faith Advisory Council initiative, which closely resembles the Faith and Opportunity Initiative the former president launched during his tenure in 2018.

The Jewish Forward described the initiative as an outreach effort to push back what Republicans describe as the Biden administration’s “anti-religious agenda”.

During the conference call, Trump repeatedly claimed that President Joe Biden and the Democrats were doing bad things for religion, but did not specify what he meant.

“What they are doing to religion, what they are doing to Christianity, is a very, very sad thing for our country,” he said.

Catholic Joe Biden is one of the most openly religious presidents in American history. He frequently attends church and often makes the sign of the cross at public events.

During the call, Trump praised his own record on religion, saying: “I don’t think anyone has done as much for our religion and for religion in general as we have done in the past. over the past four years. “

He later added: “One of my greatest honors has been to fight for religious freedom and to defend the Judeo-Christian values ​​and principles of the founding of our nation.

Donald Trump has previously described himself as a “non-denominational Christian”.

Asked about his own religion on the call, Trump said, “Everything is based on God. It is so important. God is so important to the success of what we do.”

