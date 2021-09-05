Senior Tories and businesses warn of increasing UK national insurance tax

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about UK tax news.

Senior Tories and business leaders have launched preemptive strikes against Boris Johnson’s plans to increase national insurance to pay for a new UK welfare system, just days before an official announcement.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are expected to present the plans on Tuesday, which would involve an increase of around 1 percentage point in national insurance contributions (NICs) from employers and employees to raise around £ 10 billion a year.

The plans are controversial because the Conservatives’ 2019 election manifesto promised not to increase national insurance, income tax or value added tax.

In a barely coded warning, Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons – who attends the cabinet – used a Sunday Express column to remind readers of the fate of former US President George Bush after breaking his “Read my lips, no new taxes” promised in the 1988 presidential election. “Voters remembered those words after President Bush forgot them,” Rees-Mogg wrote.

Other cabinet ministers seen as concerned about politics include Liz Truss, trade secretary, while Sunak is said to have doubts about the cost.

Lord Philip Hammond, a former chancellor, said Radio schedules On Sunday, he believed that increasing the NICs “would cause the government – the Conservative Party – significant damage” and was also “the wrong thing to do”.

“It’s not just a partisan political advantage,” he said. “Economically, politically, expanding the state further to protect private assets by asking the poor to subsidize the rich must be the wrong thing to do. “

Sir John Major, the former prime minister, told the FT Weekend Festival on Saturday that the increase in national insurance would be “regressive” because it was not paid for by the elderly. Instead, there should be a more “straightforward and honest” approach of applying the increase to general taxation, he argued.

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, said the tax hike would affect the ability of businesses to generate prosperity and create jobs. “Businesses would strongly oppose an increase in national insurance contributions as it would represent a drag on job growth at an absolutely crucial time,” he said.

Mike Cherry, president of the Federation of Small Businesses, said the policy would be “devastating” for small businesses trying to get back on their feet.

While retirees will not be affected by an increase in NICs, Johnson will argue that they will have to make sacrifices elsewhere.

The prime minister is expected to break a second manifesto pledge on the same day by suspending the “triple lockdown” of pensions under which pensions rise by the higher of inflation, wages, or 2.5%.

Due to a statistical quirk – due to workers returning from leave – wages have jumped 8.8% in the past year, which would mean a £ 4bn increase in pension spending.

Sunak is expected to say he is temporarily replacing the triple lock with a new “double lock”, either inflation or 2.5%, due to the anomalous data.

Another complication is that NHS chiefs are demanding an additional £ 10bn per year to tackle the treatment backlog that has built up during the pandemic, with 5.45m people on waiting lists of the NHS. It’s possible that revisions by the Office for Budget Responsibility, the budget watchdog, of economic forecasts will give Sunak more fiscal leeway to pay for this.

Johnson is expected to argue that the increase in NICs will finally provide a solution to the overwhelming nursing home crisis in England caused by people living longer with higher levels of chronic disease.

11 years ago, an official report by economist Sir Andrew Dilnot suggested a ‘ceiling and floor’ system with individual lifetime contributions to care capped at £ 35,000 – a suggestion he has since raised to 50. £ 000.

The Treasury has pushed for contributions to be capped at over £ 80,000 to limit the cost of the new system.

Ministers could also lift the ‘means test threshold’ at which people no longer become eligible for state-funded residential care, which is currently £ 23,250.

Johnson faces separate attacks from the left, with Frances O’Grady, leader of the Trade Union Congress, arguing that wealth taxes would be a fairer way to pay for the new welfare system. Andy Burnham, the Labor mayor of Greater Manchester, also called for reforms to be paid for by taxes on the wealthy.

Westminster is teeming with rumors that Johnson has planned a long-awaited reshuffle for the weekend, with ministers including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson deemed vulnerable.