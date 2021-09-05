Politics
Senior Tories and businesses warn of increasing UK national insurance tax
UK Tax Updates
Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about UK tax news.
Senior Tories and business leaders have launched preemptive strikes against Boris Johnson’s plans to increase national insurance to pay for a new UK welfare system, just days before an official announcement.
The Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are expected to present the plans on Tuesday, which would involve an increase of around 1 percentage point in national insurance contributions (NICs) from employers and employees to raise around £ 10 billion a year.
The plans are controversial because the Conservatives’ 2019 election manifesto promised not to increase national insurance, income tax or value added tax.
In a barely coded warning, Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons – who attends the cabinet – used a Sunday Express column to remind readers of the fate of former US President George Bush after breaking his “Read my lips, no new taxes” promised in the 1988 presidential election. “Voters remembered those words after President Bush forgot them,” Rees-Mogg wrote.
Other cabinet ministers seen as concerned about politics include Liz Truss, trade secretary, while Sunak is said to have doubts about the cost.
Lord Philip Hammond, a former chancellor, said Radio schedules On Sunday, he believed that increasing the NICs “would cause the government – the Conservative Party – significant damage” and was also “the wrong thing to do”.
“It’s not just a partisan political advantage,” he said. “Economically, politically, expanding the state further to protect private assets by asking the poor to subsidize the rich must be the wrong thing to do. “
Sir John Major, the former prime minister, told the FT Weekend Festival on Saturday that the increase in national insurance would be “regressive” because it was not paid for by the elderly. Instead, there should be a more “straightforward and honest” approach of applying the increase to general taxation, he argued.
Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, said the tax hike would affect the ability of businesses to generate prosperity and create jobs. “Businesses would strongly oppose an increase in national insurance contributions as it would represent a drag on job growth at an absolutely crucial time,” he said.
Mike Cherry, president of the Federation of Small Businesses, said the policy would be “devastating” for small businesses trying to get back on their feet.
While retirees will not be affected by an increase in NICs, Johnson will argue that they will have to make sacrifices elsewhere.
The prime minister is expected to break a second manifesto pledge on the same day by suspending the “triple lockdown” of pensions under which pensions rise by the higher of inflation, wages, or 2.5%.
Due to a statistical quirk – due to workers returning from leave – wages have jumped 8.8% in the past year, which would mean a £ 4bn increase in pension spending.
Sunak is expected to say he is temporarily replacing the triple lock with a new “double lock”, either inflation or 2.5%, due to the anomalous data.
Another complication is that NHS chiefs are demanding an additional £ 10bn per year to tackle the treatment backlog that has built up during the pandemic, with 5.45m people on waiting lists of the NHS. It’s possible that revisions by the Office for Budget Responsibility, the budget watchdog, of economic forecasts will give Sunak more fiscal leeway to pay for this.
Johnson is expected to argue that the increase in NICs will finally provide a solution to the overwhelming nursing home crisis in England caused by people living longer with higher levels of chronic disease.
11 years ago, an official report by economist Sir Andrew Dilnot suggested a ‘ceiling and floor’ system with individual lifetime contributions to care capped at £ 35,000 – a suggestion he has since raised to 50. £ 000.
The Treasury has pushed for contributions to be capped at over £ 80,000 to limit the cost of the new system.
Ministers could also lift the ‘means test threshold’ at which people no longer become eligible for state-funded residential care, which is currently £ 23,250.
Johnson faces separate attacks from the left, with Frances O’Grady, leader of the Trade Union Congress, arguing that wealth taxes would be a fairer way to pay for the new welfare system. Andy Burnham, the Labor mayor of Greater Manchester, also called for reforms to be paid for by taxes on the wealthy.
Westminster is teeming with rumors that Johnson has planned a long-awaited reshuffle for the weekend, with ministers including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson deemed vulnerable.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3bceb470-66f4-400c-b0f9-6e2556dc9550
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]