Some Trump Tower tenants have not paid their rent, including the company behind Ivanka Trump’s shoe line, report says

Several tenants have fallen behind on rent for the Trump Tower, according to a Washington Post report.

The Trump Organization sued the maker of Ivanka Trump’s shoe line earlier this year for $ 1.5 million in unpaid rent.

A tenant who consistently pays his bill is a PAC for Donald Trump, according to The Post.

Marc Fisher Footwear, the former maker of Ivanka Trump’s shoe line, lost nearly $ 1.5 million in unpaid rent at the Trump Tower in New York City, according to a complaint filed by the Trump Organization earlier this week. year.

The lawsuit, which was filed in March and first reported by Bloomberg, alleges the company owed rent for a lease that began in 2015 for the entire 21st floor and parts of the 22nd floor of Trump Tower . The lawsuit stated that Marc Fisher had not paid rent since November 1, 2020.

The shoemaker made Ivanka Trump’s shoes before closing his fashion line in 2018.

A Washington Post report released on Friday said the lawsuit was settled in April for an undisclosed amount. According to the report, the company was not the only tenant not paying rent for the Manhattan skyscraper.

Court documents reviewed by The Post indicated that costume maker Marcraft Clothes, which rented the 18th floor of the Trump Tower, had rent of $ 644,000 before shutting down last year. Another business once owned by Kris Jenner owed $ 198,000 in rent in October 2020, court documents show.

The insider’s Grace Panetta reported that Trump Tower has experienced similar financial problems to other commercial real estate properties in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic. Low tourism rates and a drop in foot traffic on Fifth Avenue, known for its luxury boutiques, have played a role.

However, a political action committee for Donald Trump has been a constant source of income for the flagship building of the Trump Organization. The Post reported that the PAC pays almost $ 40,000 in rent for offices on the 15th floor.

The outlet reported that PAC staff members rarely use the space, as most work from home or other Trump properties in Florida and New Jersey.

“We are paying market rate for rented office space used to help President Trump build a financial juggernaut to help elect America First Tories and return the House and Senate to Republicans in the midterm elections,” Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington told The Post.

