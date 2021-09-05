Connect with us

Day and night, workers strive to complete the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project, Prime Minister Modi's pet

5 mins ago

Construction workers construct the main gate of Kashi Vishwanath Dham | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Varanasi:The Kashi Vishwanath Dham project, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, is expected to kick off later this year. And to complete the project on time, construction is in full swing, even at night.

Spread over an area of ​​5 lakh square feet, the project aims to provide world-class facilities for pilgrims who visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple, a shrine dedicated to Shiva.

The project, designed by architect Bimal Patel, aims to reduce congestion in and around the temple, provide better facilities for tourists, preserve existing heritage structures, and connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the Ganges River. ghats by three decorated doors. The project is expected to cost over Rs 400 crore.

On festive and auspicious occasions, such as Mahashivratri or the first Monday of the month of Shrawan, the temple and its surroundings see more than 2-3 lakh visitors per day. With this redevelopment, the congestion and crowds that often accumulate around the temple will be reduced, officials involved with the project said.

A new Ganga view gallery is also an important part of the project.

The redevelopment is assisted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Department of Culture at the Hindu University of Banaras (BHU).

ThePrint brings you pictures of construction site in Varanasi.

Construction work underway at night at Kashi Vishwanath Dham site in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Work done 24 hours a day | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Works were affected due to Covid_19 | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
An overview of the site | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
By the Ganga River | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Security guards inside the construction site | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Inspection in progress on the construction site | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project Works Inspection | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Worker carrying out work at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Workers carrying out work at the main entrance of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Workers take a sip of water on their break | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project Work Site | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Worshipers Offer Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple Amid Construction Work | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
Security personnel visiting the site | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint
As part of the project, temples located inside the houses are also being restored | Photo: Praveen Jain | The imprint

