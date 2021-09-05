Could the repression in China be a second cultural revolution?

(Bloomberg) – It’s no coincidence that an executive order banning Chinese children from playing online video games for most of the week came as the Education Department introduced a new topic in the national program: Xi Jinping thought. As the school year begins, students from elementary schools to colleges and universities are immersed in Grandpa Xi’s lessons. The message could hardly be clearer: The Chinese Party-State wants to mold young minds with correct ideology, not distract them with online fantasies. To underscore this point, authorities are cracking down on fan culture. All mention of Zhao Wei, a billionaire actress, has been wiped from the internet. Is this a new cultural revolution?

What started as a regulatory pullout of Jack Ma, Alibaba’s flamboyant co-founder, quickly turned into an assault on tech platforms, including those, like Tencent, that offer online games. Now, as the campaign picks up speed, it is adopting some of the iconography of the Maoist era. Along with the cult of personality, the effort builds a militant commitment to fight against national and foreign enemies as well as a rectification campaign to instill socialist values ​​and fight against decadence. The authorities are also questioning the extravagant salaries common in the entertainment world. And in a more sinister vein, they called for a boycott of what the government has described as effeminate male celebrities.

What many foreign investors have yet to realize is that a regulatory crackdown that has wiped out $ 1 trillion from Chinese stocks goes far beyond the control of digital monopolies and the obligation for them. delivery companies pay workers more for concerts. Xi arguably unleashes political forces that have not seen the light of day for decades. In a widely published essay, a left-wing blogger named Li Guangman writes that China is in the throes of a profound revolution.

A little over half a century ago, Mao plunged China into a decade of chaos by launching an attack on the capitalist truckers within the Party who he said had hijacked his revolution to restore old society. .

Xi attacked real capitalists, including some party members like Ma, as symbols of a gaping wealth disparity. Billionaires are pressed for charitable contributions to uplift the rural poor left behind by China’s rapid growth. Alibaba has pledged to donate $ 15.5 billion to charity until 2025. Part is for raw energy. Mao tried to destroy his own Communist Party bombing the headquarters! he instructed his young Red Guard fanatics to preserve his own heritage. Many Chinese experts believe Xi is laying the groundwork for an offer to stay in power indefinitely. There is one crucial difference, however. The Cultural Revolution was an upward movement that unleashed popular fury against the establishment. In the end, rival Red Guard factions swooped down on each other with machine guns, mortars, and tanks, and Mao had to call in the military to restore order. What does he intend, then? As reported by my Bloomberg colleague Malcolm Scott, the pilot project for the economic future that Xi is imagining is Zhejiang province, one of the wealthiest regions in China (incomes are approaching levels in southern China there. Europe) and a hotbed of private companies. Zhejiang is also the power base of Xis; he was party secretary there before taking up senior positions in Beijing.

Evidence from Zhejiang suggests that in economic matters Xi is not Mao, in the sense that he wants to redirect the energies of entrepreneurs, not eliminate them as a class. The emphasis is on state control. Xi focuses on manufacturing rather than online services and on labor rather than capital. Expect the state to have more say in the pricing of goods and services and the distribution of profits. The latest crop of corporate earnings reports are replete with references to Xis’ common prosperity slogan.

Xi also does not fully embrace Maos’ egalitarianism. In terms of social assistance, his main lieutenants are closer to the neoliberals than to the socialists; in their opinion, alms to the poor only promote indolence.

As for the cult of personality, Maos was of a completely different order. At its peak, writes historian Frank Diktter, demand for plastic to cover Maos’ Little Red Book forced toy factories to cut production, and the production of billions of Mao badges depleted the country’s aluminum supplies. country. hundreds of millions of Chinese schoolchildren kept one-man books during the Mao era. In this sense, at least, the Cultural Revolution continues.

