Kanye’s ‘Donda’ Is Christian Music Trump’s MAGA Base May Love





Kanye West’s latest album, Donda, dedicated to his mother, makes it clear that his real goal is to become a Christian artist for the MAGA generation. His worship music for those who believe that despite all their faults and faults, God owes them forgiveness. West himself clearly wants not only forgiveness, but attention as well. The question is, does he deserve it either?

West himself clearly wants not only forgiveness, but attention as well. The question is, does he deserve it either?

West’s music in recent years, with its ecstatic gospel choirs and introspective sinful confessions, sounds very different from the average praise mark. Neither contemporary Christian music, nor gospel, nor part of the Hillsong cult movement, it is a new genre in itself, a self-referential testimony transformed into song for maximum spectacle and financial gain. It is music for people who believe in God but also think (or hope) that they can be demigods. And while critics have given the album mixed reviews, I think the music is treading on West’s personal evolution from pioneering artist to selfish self-help guru desperately trying to maintain his fame.

The prosperity gospel is not a new phenomenon in the Christian church. Evangelists such as Oral Roberts, Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker and Joel Osteen all responded to their followers with the promise of health, wealth and favor from God. And given West’s career arc, it’s no surprise that this type of evangelism resonates. Capitalist in its essence, the prosperity gospel encourages you to thumb your nose at convention because whatever you do, God will bless you. Oh, and don’t forget to hang out with your enemies, especially if they’re more popular.

Related

Likewise, West’s gospel is ultimately the gospel of pride and prosperity. At his concerts in New York, Atlanta, and Chicago, the concessions were so expensive that the complaints went viral. In Chicago, he invited two outcasts to take the stage with him: Marilyn Manson, who is accused of rape, and DaBaby, whose homophobic comments about HIV and AIDS this summer sparked a storm of criticism and a series of reports. unsatisfactory apology. . Manson and DaBaby are both featured in one of the songs on the album.

Flanked by these two, the infamous exaggerated West may have imagined Jesus on the cross, surrounded by the two thieves. But West is not Jesus, except perhaps in his own mind. He also made his ex-wife Kim Kardashian appear at a Donda listening event in Chicago wearing a wedding dress. He even invited former President Donald Trump to watch.

Trump didn’t bother to introduce himself, which says a lot. The two men love a worshiping crowd.

And while Wests’ album might still be called Christian worship music by some, I think it’s more aptly described as an expression of his personal theology. This theology is, unfortunately, a confused mess.

The most authentic songs on the album are those about Wests’ mother and her untimely death. The album and the arena show are named after and dedicated to him, and he’s clearly dealing with his grief. But his true emotions, as they are, are undermined by the sometimes insignificant and inexplicable contradictions in West’s life. Still in the midst of divorce proceedings, he brings his wife to the show, then admits to having cheated on her in his song Hurricane. He proclaims that the album is not finished, but releases it on August 29 to honor his mother’s birthday. (Meanwhile, West’s misguided beef with Drake continues to escalate. Drakes’ album releases September 3, with a compelling marketing campaign.)

As a religious scholar, I am tempted to dismiss the West at this point. Jesus Walks was groundbreaking when it was released, and its Sunday Service events (which included the $ 50 sock sale proclaiming Jesus Walks) were initially intriguing. But while this early West was complicated, his music was sophisticated and even fun. Now his songs are loaded with anguish, with a confusing spiritual outlook. Frankly, it’s tiring. Who wants confused prosperity hucksterism in this ongoing pandemic? Hardcore fans, I guess.

At the very least, West’s latest album highlights the cultural power of evangelical ideas in America. Many of the more cynical proponents of the prosperity gospel and now West preach an intense focus on the personal relationship with God at the expense of others; an arrogance that you deserve forgiveness without really seeking it; and a self-referential piety that smacks of narcissism rather than reality.

In that sense, Donda is an album well suited to our current moment. Every day we hear more stories about the legions of Americans who believe they know more than doctors, who dose themselves with quack remedies, and who have contempt for management. Kanye West may not be as revolutionary as he thinks he is anymore, but he’s definitely a sign of our times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/kanye-s-donda-christian-music-trump-s-maga-base-can-n1278500 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos