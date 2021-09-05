Connect with us

Boris Johnson incompetence separates UK | John harris

5 mins ago

As the summer fades and politicians and journalists gear up for the return of party conferences, a tantalizing fantasy is at play, mostly in conservative circles.

The worst of the pandemic, we are told, is now over. In England, employers are starting to cut homework and schools are reopening with severely reduced Covid protocols. Much of the public in England seems to believe that life has finally been decoupled from Covid and its effects, and has somehow returned to normal, although Brexit-related shortages distort reality in another disturbing way. At the top of the Conservative Party, meanwhile, the political optimism over vaccines is still alive, and there remains hope that ministers can somehow break free from the Covid crisis and start leaving the whole mess behind. .

Whether this prospect looks realistic depends on what part of the UK you live in. In England, restrictions imposed by Johnson governments and the impatience of right-wing voices in the media have encouraged the idea that normalcy can be restored. But elsewhere the mood tends to be much more hesitant as the decentralized administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland continue to go their own way and political differences are reflected in public attitudes.

In early August I went to Wales for a family holiday to the Brecon Beacons, where business owners were vigilant about their customers wearing face covers, cafes and restaurants still had often strict rules and the mood was nervous and hesitant. Shortly before, I had spent four days in Swansea preparing the second installment of a four-part series on Radio 4 called Citizens of somewhere, aiming to explore the immediate future of the UK through the everyday experiences of people and places. My conversations there revealed a political conviction that seemed to be very widespread. Many people have said that Boris Johnson and his ministers have made an endless mess of the Covid crisis in England, as the Welsh government, led by Mark Drakeford, has been more cautious, consistent and efficient. Here, especially for the younger ones, clearly argues for more independence from England’s trials and disasters, some for secession from the UK.

Last week, as we started work on the final episode of the series, I spent most of the day traveling from the south coast of England to Perth, the small Scottish town that grows the landmarks. Highlands. When I left, on a side train passing through Sussex towns like Bexhill, Eastbourne and Lewes, mask wearers were a small minority and social distancing seemed like a distant memory. But when I finally got to my destination, I felt something akin to culture shock.

In Scotland, masks remain mandatory in most shared spaces and are worn by schoolchildren for at least the first part of the term, plans for vaccine passports are at an advanced stage and Nicola Sturgeon as Drakeford is Warning that excluding the return from other restrictions would be quite irresponsible. Words like these are meant to respond to growing anxiety about the Scots increasing R number and increased hospital admissions, but they inevitably have a deeply political dimension, especially when it comes to very familiar questions about the future of Scotland inside or outside the Kingdom -United.

With the SNP affirming As his deal with the pro-independence Scottish Green Party makes his tenure for another public vote undeniable, the constant post-2014 gossip about independence seems to be reaching yet another high. It is not clear what will actually happen: As evidenced by an unyielding insistence by Scottish Secretary Alister Jack that a new referendum needs the sustained support of 60% of Scots before it can happen, Westminster and Holyrood appear to be pulling together. prepare for a pantomime game of cat and mouse that could last for years. Meanwhile, the kind of pro-independence activists who operate outside the SNP, and who brought a wealth of passion and punch to the 2014 pro-independence campaign, say their forces are no longer what they were before. era, and that the centralizing instincts of the SNP would risk another defeat. All in all, things look even more opaque and uncertain than they were seven years ago.

In Perth (part of a larger local government area which voted 60:40 against independence, but also a town represented by the SNP in both Holyrood and Westminster), I sampled the usual range of views on Scotland’s future, from staunch unionism to support for independence. Whatever the headlines in the Scottish press, the prospect of a vote seemed distant and often almost abstract. But, as in Wales, conversations about the country’s future and people-to-people affinities now included a seemingly new issue: basic skills.

A woman I spoke to on Perth’s main shopping street voted to stay in the UK in 2014, but was now on the fence. And what had changed? Just the mess the Conservative government has made of everything: Brexit and Covid and lots of stuff, she said. In a housing estate on the outskirts of town, another woman had roughly the same opinion. I’ve never been SNP, she said, then paused. I think Nicola Sturgeon did a great job during Covid, I have to admit. Him in the south forget it well. For me, he didn’t know if he was coming or going. So what if there was another referendum? I think I would become independent, she said.

We’re not talking about some sort of urgent position here, right down to the barricades. Given that a second referendum may not even take place, it might be more useful to view such opinions not as a sign of an impending break-up, but as further evidence of a UK whose the constituent countries are now irrevocably distant. In much of England, the collective experience of the peoples of the past 18 months has not yet taken the form of a cohesive political history, in part because the Labor leadership at Westminster has failed to bring it about. tell one. But in Scotland and Wales there is a clear scenario, which encompasses the budding chaos apparently triggered by Brexit. It will settle even more if the Covid crisis worsens this winter, and seems ready for other crises.

As a case study in what some people call cut-through, it takes a few hits. England, according to the narrative, is dominated by reckless Conservative politicians who usually lead their country into accidents and disasters, while smaller British nations emphasize caution, responsibility and, to use a phrase once beloved of Tony Blair and his supporters, which works. It is a powerful substance, the effects of which may well be felt for a long time, with no end to unforeseeable consequences. If they bought the dreamlike idea of ​​a receding pandemic somehow, Tory politicians should take note: well beyond Westminster, the idea of ​​a decisive break with Covid and its effects seem downright absurd, and the story of what the past 18 months has meant for our politics may only be beginning.

