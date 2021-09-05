Boris Johnson incompetence separates UK | John harris

As the summer fades and politicians and journalists gear up for the return of party conferences, a tantalizing fantasy is at play, mostly in conservative circles.

The worst of the pandemic, we are told, is now over. In England, employers are starting to cut homework and schools are reopening with severely reduced Covid protocols. Much of the public in England seems to believe that life has finally been decoupled from Covid and its effects, and has somehow returned to normal, although Brexit-related shortages distort reality in another disturbing way. At the top of the Conservative Party, meanwhile, the political optimism over vaccines is still alive, and there remains hope that ministers can somehow break free from the Covid crisis and start leaving the whole mess behind. .

Whether this prospect looks realistic depends on what part of the UK you live in. In England, restrictions imposed by Johnson governments and the impatience of right-wing voices in the media have encouraged the idea that normalcy can be restored. But elsewhere the mood tends to be much more hesitant as the decentralized administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland continue to go their own way and political differences are reflected in public attitudes.

In early August I went to Wales for a family holiday to the Brecon Beacons, where business owners were vigilant about their customers wearing face covers, cafes and restaurants still had often strict rules and the mood was nervous and hesitant. Shortly before, I had spent four days in Swansea preparing the second installment of a four-part series on Radio 4 called Citizens of somewhere, aiming to explore the immediate future of the UK through the everyday experiences of people and places. My conversations there revealed a political conviction that seemed to be very widespread. Many people have said that Boris Johnson and his ministers have made an endless mess of the Covid crisis in England, as the Welsh government, led by Mark Drakeford, has been more cautious, consistent and efficient. Here, especially for the younger ones, clearly argues for more independence from England’s trials and disasters, some for secession from the UK.