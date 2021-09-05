Virginia Republican candidate for governor walks slippery political path | Virginia





Republican Glenn Youngkin has had to entertain some wacky ideas from his supporters as he seeks to become Virginia’s next governor.

During a campaign event in late July, a voter suggested that Donald Trump could be reinstated as president due to a 2020 election fraud and potentially help elevate Republicans in Virginia who also lost their seats.

Youngkin could have pointed out the obvious truth: that there is no constitutional mechanism for Trump to return to office, and that the former president has presented no valid evidence of widespread election fraud. Instead, he said this: I don’t know the details of how this can happen because what is happening in the justice system is moving slowly and is not clear. And we all know the courts move slowly.

The bizarre exchange, first reported by HuffPost, highlights the very fine line Youngkin is trying to cross in the Virginia gubernatorial election, which will be held on November 2. The self-proclaimed political outsider and former head of an investment firm is trying to appeal to independent voters in Virginia without angering a Republican base that remains loyal to Trump.

It’s a tough needle to thread and is replicated in many parts of the United States where Republicans must maintain their Trumpist base while seeking to woo suburban voters many see as key to winning close races. As the Republican Party has moved further and further to the right, it has become an increasingly difficult task.

Youngkin in particular has his work cut out for him in Virginia, which has leaned towards Democrats in recent years. No Republican presidential candidate has won the state since 2004, and Trump, who once backed Youngkin, lost Virginia by 10 points in the presidential election last November.

And yet a Monmouth University poll released Tuesday showed Youngkin trailing Democratic candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe by just five points, 47% to 42%, indicating the race remains competitive. Equally close is the race for control of the Virginia House of Delegates, where all members are running for re-election this year. Democrats, who control Virginia House, have a three-point advantage over Republicans in state legislative races, according to Monmouth.

If Youngkin can secure a victory in Virginia, his success could provide a roadmap for Republican candidates in the 2022 midterm election. attracting the kind of voters Youngkin is trying to win over to the rapidly growing suburbs of Northern Virginia.

There are a lot of places like northern Virginia where Democrats have done much better than before across the country, said Kyle Kondik, editor of Sabatos Crystal Ball at the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. . So if there is sweetness to them in those kinds of places, you think it might translate to sweetness in, say, the suburbs of Philadelphia and the suburbs of Twin City.

But northern Virginia suburbs have become Democratic strongholds, especially in recent years. Youngkin has the advantage of running in an out-of-year election with a Democratic president in office: the party that lost the White House usually wins the race for governor of Virginia. However, the democratic drift of states over the past decade presents a significant challenge for Youngkin.

The compromises in the electorate in recent years have been really good for Virginia Democrats, Kondik said. That’s not to say Glenn Youngkin can’t win. It’s just that there are global factors that work against him.

Youngkin has tried to woo more moderate voters by focusing on kitchen table issues since winning the gubernatorial nomination in May. On Monday, Youngkin rolled out his day one game plan that included cutting state taxes and overhauling failing government agencies.

We need a whole new approach to absolutely root out the Liberal bureaucracy that has taken over Richmond and bring the government back to accountability to the people, Youngkin said at his deployment event in Northern Virginia. . (The Youngkin campaign did not return the Guardians’ request for comment.)

But within days, Youngkins’ policy announcement was overshadowed by the Supreme Court’s decision to allow a Texas law banning most abortions to remain in effect. The controversial decision gave the McAuliffes campaign yet another opportunity to attack Youngkin for his views on reproductive rights.

Time and time again, Glenn Youngkin has shown he is too dangerous and too extreme for Virginia, said Manuel Bonder, spokesman for the Virginia Democratic Party. From his far-right plans to ban abortion and decimate essential services, to his constant traffic in anti-vaccine rhetoric and Trumpian election lies, Youngkin has been clear: he is a threat to the health and safety of Virginians. .

The Supreme Court news demonstrated the challenges Youngkin will face as he tries to keep voters’ attention on his economic agenda.

Youngkin himself has recognized that abortion is an issue he needs to tread carefully in order to stay in the good graces of more moderate voters. During a campaign event in June, Youngkin was recorded saying that he was firmly and unabashedly pro-life, but was hesitant to make the issue a focus of his campaign.

When I’m governor and have a majority in the House, we can start to offend, Youngkin said in a clip shared with the American Independent. But as a campaign subject, unfortunately, that won’t actually win my independent votes that I need to get.

Sometimes Youngkins’ strategy to appeal to a large chunk of Virginia’s electorate seems to boil down to saying as little as possible about the issues that fuel the pro-Trump base of Republican parties. But his silence led to attacks from the right and the left.

Youngkins’ calls for electoral integrity embody this dynamic. Youngkins’ initial refusal to explicitly say that Trump could not be reinstated in July led the McAuliffe campaign to accuse him of endorsing dangerous conspiracy theories. Youngkins ‘campaign later said he was trying to politely correct voters’ misconceptions about the 2020 election.

But some far-right Republicans simultaneously criticized Youngkin for not coming out in favor of conducting an audit of the 2020 election results, a tool that has gained popularity among Trump’s most ardent supporters.

To be honest, what evidence is there that he’s trying to stick to the line to appeal to supporters other than Trump? said Conservative commentator Bill Kristol, who backed McAuliffe.

His idea of ​​following the line is to be quiet, and I guess that’s politically understandable. I can see why his consultants would tell him this, but I think it’s weak, and it gives me no confidence that he could make tough decisions as governor.

As Virginia voters grapple with who to support in the gubernatorial race, they will have to decide whether Youngkins’ silence speaks volumes.

