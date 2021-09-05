Nepalese government says burning of Prime Minister Modi’s image “reprehensible and shameful”





The Nepalese government on Sunday warned its citizens against any “reprehensible and shameful” action that could undermine the dignity of friendly nations after some people burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during protests across the country. In a statement, the Nepalese interior ministry said that in recent days, “the activities of chanting slogans, organizing demonstrations and protest effigies and burning effigies to tarnish the image of the Prime Minister from the neighboring friendly nation caught “his attention. The Home Ministry’s statement, however, did not identify the leader. But he objected to such “reprehensible and shameful” actions. The strong statement came after students and youth organizations belonging to both the ruling alliance and the opposition burned the effigies of Prime Minister Modi during protests against the death of a young Nepalese while ‘he was crossing the Mahakali River near the border with India in July. “The government of Nepal wishes to maintain friendly relations with all friendly nations and is determined not to allow any activity that may harm the national interest. We call on everyone not to take any action that may undermine dignity and respect. friendly nations. ”the statement read. Nepal has a long tradition of resolving the dispute with the neighboring nation through diplomatic channels and mutual dialogue, the statement said. “Also in the future, diplomatic initiative and mutual discourse will be used to resolve any dispute,” he said. The Interior Ministry will take steps to control activities directed against the neighboring friendly nation and will punish those who engage in such illegal activities, he warned. Jaya Singh Dhami, 33, of Byas Rural Municipality in Darchula District, is said to have jumped into the river from the tuin cart (a makeshift cable car with a box attached to sit on) which he clung to after having saw a patrol of the Indo-Nepalese border guard force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Indian officials said the man crossed over to the Indian side “illegally” using the tuin and came from Darchula in Nepal to Gasku in Dharchula in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. A Nepalese committee investigating Dhami’s death concluded that the incident occurred in the presence of Indian security personnel.

