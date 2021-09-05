Politics
New hostel in Indonesian capital East Kalimantan will take decades – not years, state agency says
JAKARTA, September 5 (Jakarta Post / ANN): The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) estimates that construction of Indonesia’s new capital in East Kalimantan will take decades, indicating that the project will extend far beyond of current and final President Joko Jokowi Widodos. five-year term.
Bappenas chief Suharso Monoarfa told lawmakers the agency estimated 15 to 20 years would be needed for the relocation, including all requirements.
Suharso, who is also national development planning minister, said the agency would divide the nearly two-decade development period into several stages, each with their own tasks and timelines.
The city will occupy an area of 256,000 hectares in the North East Kalimantan regencies of Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara.
As the future capital, this would alleviate some of the pressure on Jakarta, which currently serves as both the administrative and business hub of the country.
According to current plans, the project will cost 466 trillion rupees ($ 32.7 billion), of which only about 19% will come from the state budget.
I want to clarify that it is impossible to build the [new] capital by magic in two, three [or] four years. In the master plan of Bappenas, it is estimated that [the move] will take [between] 15 and 20 years to complete, Suharso said in a meeting with the House of Representatives.
He added that the agency had completed a draft resettlement law, as the existing law clearly identified Jakarta as the state’s legitimate capital.
Once the bill is passed, the government would form an authority for the sole purpose of overseeing the new capital.
The agency has also made several adjustments to the plan in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.
The new capital project has been hailed by some as a silver bullet to overcome the economic disparity between Java and other parts of the country. The government also aims to attract more investment to Indonesia and boost the country’s economy with development.
Meanwhile, some analysts have expressed doubts about the plan, which they say is driven by the president’s desire to leave a legacy.
Others criticized the project for benefiting real estate barons suffering from a stagnant real estate market, as well as concession owners who had exploited the land for mining and planting.
The government plans to move its administrative center to East Kalimantan by 2024, including the Independence Day flag ceremony.
This year, the government intended to work on a master plan and technical details, as well as to build the basic infrastructure.
However, the plan was put on hold in September 2020 as the government focused on the Covid-19 pandemic.
The president announced that the plan would resume on August 28, as the daily number of infections was down.
Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, Suharso assured lawmakers that the project could proceed as planned.
He said the new city will incorporate many ambitious concepts to make it a green and futuristic city open to the world.
Hopefully there is no risk of blockage; it’s a city development project, after all, Suharso said. – The Jakarta Post / ANN
