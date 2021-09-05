The world needs more COVID vaccines. It gives Biden a chance to lead

President Biden has a huge opportunity in the coming months to regain his foothold as foreign policy president after the fall of Kabul, a chance to demonstrate that the United States can still lead and push back China.

It’s an opportunity he can’t afford to dodge, as it involves a deadly challenge: the continued spread of COVID-19.

The current wave of the pandemic has been a stark reminder of how far we are from taming this virus. But so far, the US-led international effort to deliver vaccines to poor countries has been a history of shortcomings and failures.

When vaccines became available last year, rich countries competed to be the first. It wasn’t pretty, but it was understandable; politicians in each country take care of theirs first.

Yet almost everyone understood that the pandemic could only be stopped if its spread was controlled everywhere.

Eradicating the virus everywhere is protecting our health and economy here at home, Bidens COVID-19 coordinator Jeffrey Zients said last week.

The United States and other vaccine-producing countries have pledged to ensure the rest of the world has access to vaccines as soon as possible.

They didn’t deliver.

We still see shocking inequalities in access to vaccines, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week.

More than half of the 5.4 billion vaccinations worldwide have taken place in just 10 wealthy countries plus China. The United States has fired enough gun shots for 58% of its population; France is at 68%. But Pakistan, with 238 million people in an unstable region, only vaccinated 14%, and Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, only 1%.

At the current rate, most of the world’s population will not be vaccinated by the end of 2022, three years after the start of the pandemic. The virus will continue to spread and mutate, producing new, possibly more dangerous, variants.

Biden and his assistants know these things.

Since starting my presidency, I have been very clear that we need to attack this virus globally, not just at home, because it is in the best interests of the Americas, Biden said on the month. latest. Were going to be the arsenal of vaccines to beat this pandemic, just as we were the arsenal of democracy to win World War II.

But his administrations actions did not match those words.

The United States has delivered 130 million more doses of vaccine to poor countries than the rest of the world combined, US officials frequently point out and pledged 500 million more.

But that’s only about 5% of global needs.

It’s a drop in the ocean, Lawrence Gostin, a global health expert at Georgetown University, told me last week. It is the biggest moral failure in global health in a long time.

The reversal offers Biden a huge opportunity.

Later this month, Biden will push to expand the global effort when he speaks online at the United Nations General Assembly, officials said.

The test, Gostin said, is whether the president is ready to do something big and daring.

The intentions are not good enough, he says.

The most effective thing Biden could do, he said, would be to pressure manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna to share their know-how with companies in other countries, a measure to which American companies have resisted because it would weaken their control over the technology that generates their profits.

You can give a vaccine and save a life, but if you share the know-how, you can save an entire region, he said.

If Biden doesn’t take this bold step and there is no sign that he will, a key test will be how well he sets the global vaccine production target.

An adequate number would be north of 10 billion, Gostin said.

What’s in it for the United States?

First, there is the possibility of protecting ourselves against further spread of the virus.

Then it’s an opportunity to show global leadership, said Thomas Wright, co-author of Aftershocks, a book on the foreign policy impact of COVID-19.

It would be a good way for the president to do something that Xi Jinping cannot do. Our vaccines are better than China’s, and China has too few allies to organize a global coalition.

It would also be a good way to put something positive on the agenda of international meetings this fall, rather than recriminations about the fall of Afghanistan.

We had a global crisis, without international leadership, Wright told me. Biden must rally the rest of the world.