Billionaire Trump’s donors summoned to testify over anti-union charges: report





According to a Daily Beast report, two billionaire brothers who made most of their fortunes selling the Ultimate Fighting Championship are being forced to appear before a National Labor Relations Board judge on union whistleblowing charges at a casino they they own.

“Brothers Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta have been ordered to testify regarding allegations that their gaming company, Station Casinos, has blatantly tried to undermine work organization efforts,” reported Noah Kirsch of Beasts, adding: “The Fertittas are best known for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, a martial arts promoter they sold for over $ 4 billion in 2016 and for donating millions of dollars to Donald Trump and his black money machine, America First Action. “

According to the report, in July, a federal judge ordered the Station to begin negotiations “with approximately 1,350 culinary workers over a contested 2019 union vote at Red Rock Resort,” but instead, the organization offered new benefits to employees, which included smaller contributions to health care. from employees and a modified 401k. This, in turn, would have led to a defeat of the union organizers to form a union.

In her opinion, Judge Gloria Navarro wrote: “Red Rock’s benefit offer was a characteristic violation,” adding: “Many employees admitted not voting for the union because they feared losing. the new health care and 401 (k) benefits that Red Rock had just promised. “

According to an employee, Adam Christian, he believes his colleagues were intimidated into voting no to the union.

“They decided to throw the kitchen sink on everyone and not even give us detailed information to even be able to vote knowingly”, remembers Christian. “I just want to be treated fairly by a company and have something in writing.”

According to labor expert Bill Werner of the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, the judge calling the parents to testify is an unusual decision.

“It’s amazing that you bring the most senior person in the business [to testify]”Werner said.” What the union says: The Fertittas made this decision. “

You can read more here and watch an interview with Lorenzo Fertitta describing the casino takeover with his brother below:

