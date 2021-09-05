Who is ISI chief Faiz Hameed whose visit to Kabul sparked controversy? | World news





The visit of Pakistani ISI chief Faiz Hameed to Kabul at a time when Pakistan is internationally accused of aiding the Taliban in Afghanistan has sparked controversy. Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin said the visit, which was an “emergency” trip to discuss developments in Afghanistan, proves the Taliban are just a puppet of the ISI. Coinciding with the visit, the Taliban delayed their government’s announcement. ISI chief Faiz Hameed is believed to have rushed to Kabul to negotiate peace between Mullah Baradar and the Haqqani network. Faiz Hameed’s photo after arriving in Kabul and his interaction with the media were shared on social media, indicating that it was not a secret visit.

“According to Afghan sources, Hameed rushed to Kabul after a clash between the Baradar-backed groups and Haqqani in which Baradar was wounded. The Haqqani and many other Taliban factions simply do not accept Haibatullah as their leader, ”said Michael Rubin.

“The visits of the director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) are generally kept under wraps, but this was not the case with his trip to Kabul,” Pakistan’s Tribune reported.

Who is the head of ISI Faiz Hameed?

Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed is a three-star general in the Pakistani army. In 2019, he was appointed Managing Director of Inter-Services Intelligence. Prior to Faiz Hameed, Lieutenant General Asim Muneer was the head of the ISI. His appointment drew attention as Muneer was replaced within eight months.

Faiz Hameed is from the Baloch regiment and before becoming the ISI chief he was in charge of the ISI’s internal security wing.

Faiz Hameed was reportedly accused by former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of forcing politicians to join Imran Khan’s PTI ahead of Pakistan’s 2018 general election.

According to some reports, the ISI chief has met senior Afghan leaders as well as foreign envoys in Kabul. He is meeting and working with Pakistani Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan and his team on repatriation and transit issues through Pakistan and the border situation, Geo News reported.

The head of the ISI to arbitrate?

Reports claimed that the visit mediates between the various factions of the Taliban as they are unable to reach consensus.

“We understand from Taliban sources that he is here to arbitrate the Taliban. They have not yet succeeded in forming a government. We understand that it is because of all the different factions in different parts of the country. They cannot. not get along. And he’s here to try to sort them out. At the end of the day, they’re politicians like all over the world. Each of the factions wants its own ministry, “said Lindsey Hilsum of Channel 4, who interviewed Faiz Hameed in Kabul.

The Afghan newspaper TOLO News reports that Faiz Hameed has met with the leader of Hezb-e-Islami, former Afghan Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. The meeting focused on how to form a coalition government in Afghanistan, he said.

What did Faiz Hameed say?

We are working for peace and stability in Afghanistan. Don’t worry, you’ll be fine, ”the ISI chief told Channel 4.

Pakistani media said he was invited by the Taliban to discuss the formation of the government and that Faiz Hameed was not the first intelligence chief to visit Kabul. The Tribune claimed that the CIA chief also visited Kabul, but his visit was kept secret.

(With contributions from the agency)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/who-is-isi-chief-faiz-hameed-whose-visit-to-kabul-has-sparked-controversy-101630843177941.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos