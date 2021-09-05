Tokyo Paralympic Games: PM Modi to welcome Indian contingent, Says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome the Paralympians from Tokyo just as he welcomed the Olympians. The Minister also congratulated Krishna Nagar and Suhas Yathiraj for winning gold and silver respectively at the Tokyo Paralympic Games to close the Indian campaign at the Paralympic Games with a historic record of 19 medals. “What could be better news when you land in Karnataka and our young athlete who won another medal for India belongs to Karnataka,” he said in conversation with reporters outside the airport from Bengaluru.

“My sincere congratulations to the medalist, who won gold and silver for us. I was looking at the numbers for 2016. We had a contingent of 19 members in 2016 and in 2021 we won 19 Paralympic medals. It shows. clearly that India has done well, our number of medals has been multiplied by 5. It is a great achievement, a big congratulations to all the athletes.

India sent its largest contingent of 54 para-athletes in no less than 9 sporting disciplines to the Games.

Since its first appearance at the Paralympic Games in 1968, India had won 12 medals in total until the 2016 edition in Rio. He has now dramatically improved that total number of 7 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games alone.

“If you look at the vision of Prime Minister Modi when he took office as Prime Minister of this country, even for people with disabilities he had special attention,” said Anurag Thakur.

“It is not today that Prime Minister Modi is considering the Paralympic Games, when he was CM of Gujarat, he was particularly focused on sport. And that is why, when he became Prime Minister, he has launched TOPS, the Khelo India program. At the grassroots and elite level program which has really helped us to provide the facilities to the players and the athletes, ”he added.

Anurag Thakur added that PMModi will host Paralympians just as it has hosted Olympians. The Sports Minister concluded by saying he would make big plans with the federations on how India could do better in 2024 and 2028 at the Games.