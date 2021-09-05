DPD Chairman backs President Jokowi’s rapid response to full vaccination in Lampung

DPD AA President LaNyalla Mahmud Mattalitti attended the signing of the MoU and the launch of the Golden Village program with Satmakura at MS Town Beach, Mutun Beach, Pesawaran Regency, Lampung on Saturday (4/9). Photo: Public relations DPD RI

jpnn.com, LAMPUNG – The President of the DPD RI, AA LaNyalla Mahmud Mattalitti supports the efforts of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to immediately complete the vaccination program in Lampung province.

According to LaNyalla, President Jokowi’s swift response to the lack of vaccine availability in health centers and hospitals is to be appreciated.

“So far this has been an obstacle to controlling the transmission of Covid-19 in Lampung province. The president’s swift response for Lampung to complete vaccinations should be fully supported,” LaNyalla said on the sidelines of his speech. working visit to Lampung, Sunday (5/9).

The East Java senator felt that the enthusiasm of the people of Lampung to welcome the vaccination was quite high.

Citizen awareness can speed up group immunity to reduce the number of Covid-19 transmissions.

“The enthusiasm of the people of Lampung must be supported by the central government through the distribution and provision of adequate vaccines, so that the interest of the citizens continues to increase. This will speed up the vaccination program in Lampung, ”said LaNyalla.

LaNyalla also confirmed her support for vaccination among students to boost immunity in this group.

“Of course, this is due to a more urgent need to implement face-to-face learning (PTM) which will start in the 2021/2022 school year,” he said.