Has the ice started to melt between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates?

On August 18, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receiving UAE National Security Advisor Tahnoun Bin Zayed in Ankara along with the news of that visit raised burning questions as to whether the ice between the two countries has started to erode. to melt.

An even bigger surprise came right after that meeting, when Erdogan had a phone call on August 31, this time with UAE number one Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ).

Naturally, the reasons and background for this awareness, led by the Abu Dhabi administration, which has played a role in almost every below-the-belt strikes aimed at toppling the Erdogan government in Turkey since the events of Gezi in 2013, and which was involved in the financing of coup attempts in the country, naturally piqued everyone’s curiosity.

Erdogan explained the nature of this surprise development in a TV show he appeared on (a joint broadcast by Channel 7 / Ulke TV / Tv Net / 24Tv) on August 18, just hours after meeting Tahnoun Bin Zayed, who is also the brother of Mohammed Bin Zayed. He made the following statement:

“Such ups and downs can happen between states, and they have happened before. Similar events have also been experienced here. So far, we have reached a certain point where we have had meetings with the Abu Dhabi administration, especially our intelligence organization, for about a few months, he said.

These meetings and declarations show that the administrations of Ankara and Abu Dhabi are moving forward with a renewed desire to close the books on the previous period and to turn a new page.

So how did we come to this?

What was going on behind the scenes?

On top of all this, is there enough momentum to normalize relationships?

The impression I got that, up to this point, serious negotiations have been conducted on intelligence units, as in Erdogan’s statement quoted above.

Although the results have just been announced, backdoor diplomacy has been going on for some time.

I have heard whispers about it in my informed circles:

Things were settled, discussed, negotiated and an agreement was found.

So what type of agreement is this?

From what I was told, the following method was adopted:

First, the less common denominators have been highlighted instead of the most controversial issues. A roadmap could be determined on the subjects to be tackled as a priority during the discussions. Respectively, the two sides acted in accordance with the win-win principle. There was a mutual will that points of contention should not prevent both sides from being able to turn a new leaf.

This must be the reason why the first order of the day was economy, trade and investment.

That is, before going through more controversial areas, starting from a place that will benefit everyone.

If you’ve been following the latest developments closely, you know that Ankara has been making peaceful foreign policy overtures towards the West, the Middle East, and the Gulf since late 2020.

These initiatives can be attributed both to efforts to overcome certain crises that have become unbearable, and to the desire to protect / guarantee the achievements of foreign policy, particularly in Libya and Karabakh.

It would also be wrong to see Joe Biden take office regardless of this process.

But that doesn’t just ring true for Turkey, but also for countries like the United Arab Emirates.

One of the decisions made by the Biden administration upon taking office was to remove the UAE from the F-35 program.

Biden also drew the line on Yemen and decided to temporarily halt arms sales to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

There is no way that this approach taken by President Biden has not shaken the Abu Dhabi administration.

Perhaps this is one of the reasons they decided to cooperate instead of disagreeing with Turkey.

This rapprochement between Ankara and Abu Dhabi should have a positive impact on the efforts to normalize relations between Ankara and Cairo which had started some time ago.

Why?

Because the UAE has considerable influence over the current administration in Cairo.

A few days ago, the Foreign Ministry announced that the second round of talks between Turkey and Egypt would be held in Ankara on September 7-8.

However, is it not remarkable in terms of timing that such an announcement came just after the steps aimed at normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates?

Then I asked if these developments will have a positive impact on the quest for normalization between Turkey and Egypt.

And the answer I got was a clear yes.