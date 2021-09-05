A single presidential election has sparked civil war at least so far





Before Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in 2020, a single presidential election had resulted in massive violence against the federal government. It was of course the election of 1860, which was as confrontational as any in history and plunged the United States into civil war. On its own, it’s hard to draw a parallel with the 2020 election, despite Donald Trump’s repeated false claims that he actually won. At this point, there is no sign of a bloody internal conflict that ends in at least 620,000 deaths.

So in some ways Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election is not as bad as the lies that caused the Civil War. In other very important ways, however, it is much worse.

But first, you have to understand the election of 1860, which comes at a political moment full of dangers. Americans were divided over whether slavery should be allowed in the newly acquired Western territories. Southern extremists, sensing an opportunity to profit from human bondage in infant industries, wanted no limits on when, where, and how slavery could be extended. While there were certainly abolitionists who wanted to eliminate slavery altogether, the traditional “anti-slavery” forces were mostly looking for a compromise, where slavery would not be allowed to spread outside of states where it was already legal. .

Even that was too much for the pro-slavery forces, who feared that the anti-slavery states of Congress would eventually be able to outshine the slave states and force them to get rid of their “special institution.” When the Whig Party disintegrated because it would not take a firm stand on the issue of slavery, and the Republican Party rose from its ashes in a platform to ban slavery in the In the West, the Southerners have made it clear that they are prepared to secede if a Republican becomes president. The first time they made this threat, in the 1856 election, it turned out to be unnecessary; Republican candidate John C. Frmont was decisively defeated by Democrat James Buchanan, even with former President Millard Fillmore potentially siphoning votes on the xenophobic Know Nothing ticket. (Likewise, Trump foreshadowed his 2020 actions by refusing to say whether he would agree to lose to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, though his victory rendered that threat moot and Clinton immediately conceded.)

But the crisis came four years later, in 1860. Abraham Lincoln, the Republican candidate, won just under 40% of the vote, but it was enough to win against a three-party opposition. Democrats had fractured after appointing Stephen Douglas, who had alienated both pro-slavery and anti-slavery forces by arguing that states should be allowed to decide the matter for themselves. Democrats who opposed slavery on the whole fled to Lincoln, while pro-slavery Democrats named John Breckinridge as a third-party alternative. To complicate matters further, former Whigs who wanted to avoid the problem of slavery altogether introduced their own candidate, John Bell.

Lincoln’s name didn’t even appear on the ballot in 10 southern states, but he won a large majority in the North and won 18 states and 180 electoral votes. Breckinridge was far behind in the electoral tally, with 11 states but just 72 electoral votes, while Douglas finished second behind Lincoln in the popular vote but won only one state. Lincoln was therefore clearly the winner, and 11 Southern states eventually fulfilled their vow to separate from the Union.

I’ve written about Buchanan, a reasonable contender for the title of worst president ever. He was president throughout the 1860 election, but was not even running for re-election after Democrats refused to reappoint him. Buchanan was openly sympathetic to the pro-slavery faction, accused the abolitionists of allegedly agitating the South, and believed those states had the right to secede. Instead of working with President-elect Lincoln in an attempt to stave off the tide of secession from the South and perhaps prevent civil war, Buchanan made it his business to do nothing. His bitterness somewhat resembled Trump’s behavior after losing the 2020 election, but at least he wasn’t trying to stay in power himself. His actions were depraved and inept, but not literally dictatorial, and he did not try to enlighten the public with multiple false claims that the election was illegitimate.

Another important difference is the strong possibility that the 2020 election will mark a direct setback for American democracy. When the fallout from the 1860 election was said and done, after a bloody four-year conflict, the right to vote was in fact extended. The 15th Amendment explicitly extended the right to vote to black men, including former slaves, and while it was not widely or universally applied for another century, it at least marked a step in the right direction. . Trump’s big lie, by contrast, has been used to justify a wave of voter suppression laws across the country, largely aimed at reducing access to ballots for black voters and other marginalized communities.

The United States has seen 10 former incumbent presidents lose elections, from John Adams to George HW Bush. None of them rejoice, but all accept the legitimacy of their defeat. By breaking that precedent and forcing his supporters to pass voter suppression laws that make Republican victories more likely in the future, Trump’s example has put democracy in great jeopardy. This is perhaps the main legacy of the 2020 elections.

There is one important point for which comparisons between the elections of 1860 and 2020 are not yet clear. Lincoln was a moderate on the issue of slavery who, alongside Biden, was described as a radical fire-eater by his opponents. He ultimately decided that the abolition of slavery was a just and necessary cost and took on this historic obligation, even if it meant “vindicating” his pro-slavery detractors. (This move also most likely cost him his life.) Lincoln also extended the power of the federal government to regulate the economy and vigorously pursued the war, even in the face of widespread protests from Confederate sympathizers in northern towns. If your critics are going to accuse you of being extreme whatever you do, he explained, there is no longer an excuse for not doing the right thing.

It arguably took Lincoln a little too long to learn this lesson, and Biden also assimilated it quite slowly, allowing his more ambitious agendas to be watered down or completely abandoned by resistance from “moderate” Democrats like Joe. Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

None of these arguments negate the obvious ways in which the election of 1860 has had far worse consequences, at least so far than that of 2020. Trump’s big lie seems unlikely to fuel hundreds of thousands of deaths. , and try their best, Republicans literally can’t go back in time to a time when women and people of color couldn’t vote at all, and many of them were considered property. Even so, the fact that the comparison isn’t ridiculous is deeply troubling. We have had other controversial elections, from the tangled mess of 1876 to the fierce Kennedy-Nixon of 1960 to the “suspended chad” election of 2000, which was settled by a Supreme Court ruling 5-4. The 2020 election, in contrast, shouldn’t have been so divisive, and only became so because a man’s cult of personality was so powerful that his illusions created a malignant normalcy. Which of these two elections will ultimately be the most destructive? It is too early to know for sure; history will have to be judge.

