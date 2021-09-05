Pakistani city of Quetta is hit by suicide bombing





Quetta is the capital of the province of Balochistan near the Afghan border. The province has seen a decades-long insurgency from separatists demanding independence from Pakistan, citing what they say is the state’s monopoly and exploitation of the province’s mineral resources.

Quetta District Police Inspector General Azhar Akram confirmed to CNN that the attack was caused by a suicide bomber and took place early Sunday morning at a Frontier Corp checkpoint with paramilitary troops stationed in the city of Quetta.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the explosion in a statement released to CNN.

While there were targeted TTP attacks on the Frontier Corp in July, the militant group’s most deadly recent attack took place in April, when an explosion outside a luxury hotel in Quetta killed four people and injured 12 others.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the incident in a Twitter post on Sunday.

“Condemn the suicide bombing of the TTP on the FC checkpoint, Mastung Road, Quetta. My condolences go out to the families of the martyrs and my prayers for the recovery of the wounded. Salute our security forces and their sacrifices to ensure our safety in thwarting terrorists backed by foreign ‘designs,’ the tweet read.

TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud appeared supported by the Afghan Taliban gains in an exclusive interview with CNN six weeks ago. As the Taliban moved closer to Kabul, Mehsud suggested that “one Muslim’s victory was surely useful to another Muslim.”

He vowed to take control of Pakistan’s tribal border region, hinting that it would be easier with the departure of US forces and the Afghan Taliban in charge in Kabul. US drone strikes killed three of its predecessors.

The number of TTP attacks in August more than doubled from the monthly average last year, according to figures released by the group.

