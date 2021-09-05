Increase in national insurance will cause backlash, warns former chancellor

Boris Johnsons plans to increase national insurance to pay for social care is wrong and will cause a very big backlash, warned former Chancellor Lord Hammond.

The peer added to the growing number of senior conservatives warning the prime minister not to go ahead with the contrary to the manifesto decision which is expected to be announced this week.

Critics from all parties argue that increasing national insurance to cover reforms will disproportionately affect younger and lower-income workers, while retirees will pay no extra.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid discussed details with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Steve Parsons / PA)

Mr Johnson, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have been looking into the details, with a tax increase also set to fund the fight against the NHS backlog.

The Sunday Times reported that lifetime contributions on care will be capped at around 80,000 and national insurance will be increased by 1.25% to increase between 10 and 11 billion per year.

But No.10 insisted on Sunday that details of social protection plans were still being worked out.

Lord Hammond told Times Radio: An increase in national insurance contributions asks young workers, some of whom will never inherit property, to subsidize the elderly who have accumulated wealth over their lifetimes and own a property, and on whatever basis that must be wrong.

I think if the government goes ahead with the proposed increase in national insurance contributions, breaking a clear commitment to guarantee the cost of home care for the elderly, I think it would cause a backlash Very important. I think it would cause significant damage to the government and to the Conservative Party.

The peer, who served as Chancellor between 2016 and 2019, also said he would vote against the legislation in the House of Lords if the opportunity presented itself.

Economically, politically, expanding the state further to protect private assets by asking the poor to subsidize the rich must be the wrong thing to do, he said.

Sir John Major said the move targeting workers and employers was regressive (Dominic Lipinski / PA)

Lord Clarke, the Conservative Chancellor between 1993 and 1997, said there were issues with National Insurance that should be addressed while raising it.

He told LBC radio that he is too heavily weighted on low wages and that there is no reason why people who continue to work after retirement age should no longer pay it.

Former Tory Prime Minister Sir John Major has warned of the move targeting workers and employers, saying it is regressive.

Instead, he called on Mr Johnson to take the straightforward and honest approach of raising general taxes.

Any increase in taxation would be a violation of the 2019 Tory manifesto, which contained a personal guarantee from Mr Johnson not to increase income tax, VAT or national insurance.

On Sunday, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi refused to rule out that an increase in national insurance was planned and instead insisted that the government is committed to reforming social protection.

He told the BBC The Andrew Marr Show: Take our proposals forward, and I am very happy to return to your agenda when details are released to discuss how we will pay for better and reformed adult social care.

A significant number of Tories admit some kind of tax hike is needed but, like former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, are calling for it not to take the form of a national insurance hike .

A source close to Mr. Javid strongly denied this week pushing for an increase of up to 2%.

But they did not dispute that he had pleaded for an increase of more than 1%, which Mr. Sunak allegedly opposed.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer will be under pressure to define how he would finance welfare reforms (Peter Morrison / PA)

Labor has expressed opposition to an increase in national insurance, but leader Sir Keir Starmer will come under pressure to explain how he would finance welfare reforms.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy said the party supports the general principle of raising taxes on the rich to pay for the NHS and social care.

The Labor leader said the Prime Minister would charge the full cost of social care on supermarket workers, delivery drivers who already suffer from high child care costs, high housing costs and who we made it possible to get through the pandemic.

I think that’s a really tough request from a bunch of people who haven’t done well under this Conservative government for the past 11 years, she told Skys Trevor Phillips on Sunday.

A second election promise is expected to be broken quickly, as ministers prepare to announce that the state’s triple lock on pensions will be temporarily replaced by a double lock.

Indeed, wage distortions during the coronavirus crisis could mean retirees get a payment increase of up to 8%, while workers face tighter times.