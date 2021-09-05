Xi Jinping. The new Mao of new China. Chinese advance

If there is one man the West needs to turn to to understand that the time has come to tremble, it is Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The new Mao, the great helmsman of new China.

New China is still China, but the new can be a useful adjective, not because there is no continuum with the old. Indeed, President Xi draws his strength precisely from his ability to bring together the phases and components of Chinese history in the same great national will.

The national will precisely, the will for redemption. Willingness for that greatness that has always existed in China.

China’s national pride is the greatest embers in history. A fire not of living flames, but a constant presence rooted in hot coals never sleeping in the patriotic soul of a great people for centuries humiliated, bent but never defeated.

We can speak of a new China because the hopes of this modern China are well founded compared to only a quarter of a century ago.

China has two characteristic strengths: an ability to look beyond one’s life beyond oneself to a distant future in prospect. And face the so called rushing strategy which is twisted but not broken.

But why would it be time to tremble?

Napoleon Bonaparte advised to let China sleep, because the world would shake when he woke up. Certainly, the Emperor of the French was not the least of the fools. The time has come to tremble, but not because Xi Jinping wants to conquer the world militarily in the morning, but simply because it is clear to him what the West does not understand.

We continue to apologize, to despair, to be ashamed of our history. We are doing a mea culpa for colonialism. But the story has always been that of strong countries that colonized and created new areas of influence.

The Europe of yesterday and in a certain sense the China of today from this point of view. With the difference that the British Empire of the Victorian era will appear as a small provincial village compared to the one that the Chinese will build with their millennial vocation for trade and their far-sighted way of planning for the future.

The West in continuous demographic decline, its population is aging, and thinks to solve the problem thanks to the entry of migrants. China solves the problem by removing restrictions on having children and encouraging motherhood.

We are constantly promoting multiculturalism. This in fact means the creation of strong autonomous communities within our countries. While the culture of our countries is dying. In China, the reverse is true.

Xi Jinping’s strength lies precisely in promoting pride in belonging to China at all stages of its history.

The party that rules China today is marginally inspired by Marxist-Leninist ideology, the People’s Republic of China being one of the most liberal countries in the world. Simply the Chinese Communist Party with its usual structure of deeply rooted officials all over the country, reflects the centuries-old tradition of the mandarins (a sort of prefects of the Chinese imperial era).

Chinese school

The Chinese school, which the government wants to keep public, is governed by a system of selective examinations. Taken from the Empire’s exam system with which officials who administered the kingdom were selected.

While Mao Tse Tung ruled Communist China, Xi Jinping ruled China as a whole.

For a long time, resistance to the Japanese was a thorny issue since the Communists, at the time poorly armed effectively, had a secondary role compared to the nationalists of the Kuomintang of Chiang Kai-shek, Mao’s historical adversary who was later to withdraw. in Taiwan, by rejecting the Japanese.

Today, they are honored as national heroes in their successful attempt to unite all of Chinese society towards a common goal. But even more!

Deng Xiaoping

If Deng Xiaoping had fundamentally succeeded in trading greater economic freedom for fewer political rights to contain internal riots, Xi Jinping has rediscovered something fundamental in Chinese religious, civil and moral consciousness: Confucianism.

Confucianism predicts a natural order based on harmony. The son obeys the father; the citizens obey the functionaries and the public functionaries are subordinate to the emperor, to the political leader.

A harmonious society anchored in the system of the People’s Republic.

But how did Xi Jinping manage to convince all of Chinese society, or the vast majority, to take sides with the regime? In a very simple way.

China is a proud people. With an overwhelming ethnic Han indigenous community that has not suffered subordination to outsiders since the Opium War. And it has always dusted off the dream of the Eternal Celestial Empire. The New Silk Road, the Commonwealth of Nations to be ruled by the Beijing Empire.

Jinping represents redemption in the eyes of the Chinese, the real leap forward.

In an interesting book by Giada Messetti, In the Dragon’s Head, the author reports his conversation with a Beijing taxi driver. English is currently the most widely used language of communication internationally. According to this Beijing taxi driver, when the Silk Road is completed, the most widely used language of international communication will be Mandarin.

Xi Jinping, at the moment, represents the leader, the helmsman who will lead China to redeem itself and become the strongest empire.

It would redeem us for the humiliations of over two hundred years suffered by both the Western powers and the Japanese.

A dream that burns in the hearts of almost all citizens.

It seems that a motto that characterizes Xi Jinping’s presidency, to be confided with pride to my dear friend and brilliant Chinese entrepreneur, is: when the right direction does not count the distance.

I have never seen a clearer and bigger vision than this …

