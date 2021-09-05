Imran denounces ‘Nazi-inspired’ India for reserving Geelani’s family





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan censored New Delhi for reserving family members of former All Parties conference chief Hurriyat Syed Ali Shah Geelani under an anti-terrorism law for wrapping his body in a Pakistani flag.

Emblem of Kashmir’s contempt for the Indian occupation and under house arrest for years, Geelani died on Wednesday at the age of 91. His son, Naseem, said police buried Geelani’s body in a local cemetery without any of his family being present after he tore his body from the house.

A video widely circulated on social media showed relatives of Geelanis, mostly women, frantically trying to stop armed police from forcing entry to the room where his body, wrapped in a Pakistani flag, was kept.

The footage also showed women crying and screaming as police took the body and locked her family and loved ones in the room.

Indian armed forces in civilian and military uniform came and snatched the body of Syed Ali Shah Geelani Rehmat Allah from his family …. fascist occupation.

September 2, 2021

Deploring the measures, the prime minister said on Sunday that this was “just another shameful example of India’s descent into fascism under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP.” [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Bharatiya Janata Party]” government.

Snatching the body of 92-year-old Syed Ali Geelani, one of the most respected and respected Kashmiri ldrs, and then filing a lawsuit against his family is just another shameful example of India's descent into the country. fascism under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP government

September 5, 2021

The BJP is the political wing of the RSS – an extremist Hindu paramilitary group with millions of members involved in heinous crimes such as mob lynching against the country’s Muslim minority.

Police said unspecified family members of Geelani and others were charged on Saturday under the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA. However, they have not yet been taken into police custody.

The law was amended in 2019 to allow New Delhi to designate an individual as a terrorist. Police can detain a person for six months without producing evidence, and the accused can subsequently be jailed for up to seven years. Rights activists called the law draconian.

