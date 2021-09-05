Here’s what happened when Imran Khan met his ex-wife Avantika Malik at a recent wedding – Exclusive | Hindi movie news





Well, ETimes knows for a fact that they avoided functions in the past where they had a hunch they would cross paths – but maybe not anymore. Civilian demeanor between Imran Khan and Avantika Malik has improved and this was amply evident when their eyes met at a family wedding recently. The wedding in question took place at the 5-star Trident Hotel in Mumbai (Marine Drive). But the topic of discussion, though hushed whispers, was how Imran and his wife Avantika first met. A source said: “They met quite warmly and it was a good sight to see. One wonders if a patch-up is in store.” ETimes also has it from the same source that Avantika was very keen to get back with Imran. There have been reports in the past that she wanted to come back, but recently she’s been doing everything to try to get her married life back. Married in 2011 after a 10-year relationship, Imran and Avantika, who are now parents to a 7-year-old daughter, separated in 2019. Reasons were not clear as to what was wrong with them. A lot of theories have been around but none of them have been explained in the media or social networks. However, they did not go to court to file for a divorce. A few months ago, there were rumors that Imran was dating Southern actress Lekha Washington, who starred alongside Rajeev Khandelwal in ‘Peter Gaya Kaam Se’. But it seems, although this is unconfirmed, that the case has fizzled out. Looks like the candle of hope is still burning in the Imran-Avantika marriage.

