After 41 years we are winning gold again

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo made a video call (video call) with gold medalist Indonesian badminton athletes Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

In the appeal, the President expressed his joy and pride in the achievements of the athletes.

The moment was recorded in the presidential secretariat’s YouTube video on Sunday (5/9/2021).

“This is very, very, very encouraging news, very proud of all of us,” Jokowi said with a big laugh and two thumbs up.

“After how long, 41 years will we be able to win the gold medal again in paralympics and immediately two gold medals, “he continued, shaking his head.

Jokowi also praised the women’s doubles duo, Leani Ratri Oktila/Khalimatus Sadiyah, and mixed doubles Hary Susanto / Leani Ratri Oktila.

He admitted he was tense watching the game. But in the end, Jokowi was so happy that he lost his words watching the performances of the athletes, which he considered extraordinary.

“I was worried that Ratri and Khalim would lose in the second set because they were left out, right? But yes, Ratri and Khalim could catch up and win,” Jokowi said.

“Then it was very good, Ratri and Hary were also very good, the first set was almost outdated and extraordinary,” he continued.

The athletes also expressed their gratitude for the appreciation given by the President.

