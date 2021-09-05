The two countries offer a ‘lifeline’ to the Taliban

1 hour ago

The Taliban celebrated the departure of Americans and citizens of other countries from Afghanistan with a shooting in Kabul this week. But this activism does not hide the fact that the group is globally isolated. On the other hand, millions of Afghans are afflicted with a still uncertain future.

World powers are now struggling to exert influence in the context of the radical group’s return to power. And in the process, two nations of the Arab and Muslim world have emerged as mediators and facilitators: Qatar and Turkey.

Both capitalize on recent access to the Taliban. But the two countries are also taking risks, which could even intensify old rivalries even more distant, in the Middle East.

Authorities in Qatar, a small country rich in gas in the Gulf, have provided assistance to countries trying to exit Afghanistan.

“No one has been able to carry out a major evacuation process from Afghanistan without the participation of a Qatari in one way or another,” says Dina Esfandiary, senior consultant at International Crisis Group, a study group on world conflicts.

“Afghanistan and the Taliban will be an important victory for Qatar, not only because it will show that they are capable of negotiating with the Taliban, but because this relationship makes the country an important player for the Western countries involved,” Esfandiary told BBC News. .

As the West fled Kabul, the diplomatic value of these contacts increased. The Twitter feed of Qatari Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Lolwah Alkhater looks like a wake of congratulations on the country’s services during this crisis.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Tens of thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan were transported for the first time to Al Udeid air base in Qatar

“Qatar remains a reliable mediator in this conflict,” she wrote earlier this month.

But building a bridge with the Taliban could still carry risks for the future, including the ability to escalate conflict in the Middle East. Turkey and Qatar are closer to Islamic movements in the region, which often creates tensions with powers like Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which see these groups as a threat.

If both states are bolstered by global diplomacy with the Taliban in South Asia, could the repercussion and influence of the fundamentalist group reach the Middle East?

Dina Esfandiary says the Taliban’s return to power is a shift towards radical Islam – a political ideology that seeks to reorganize government and society in accordance with Islamic law. But she says that at the moment it’s still limited to South Asia.

“The Taliban are in Afghanistan, but that doesn’t mean they are going to the Middle East. Over the past 10 years, the region has oscillated between Islamic and non-Islamic groups, ”she said.

During the Taliban’s previous period of power in the 1990s, only three countries had formal ties to the group: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Taliban reportedly in talks with Qatar, Turkey over management of Kabul airport

The latter two severed all remaining official relations after the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States. However, the covert funding of Saudi individuals reportedly continued for years.

Saudi officials have previously denied the existence of any formal funding for the Taliban and said there are strict measures to hamper the organization’s private cash flow.

But as the presence of American troops in Afghanistan became more unpopular with the Americans, the door opened for countries that could participate in diplomacy.

For Qatar and Turkey, contact with the Taliban has developed in different ways.

As the government of then-President Barack Obama sought to end the war, Qatar hosted Taliban leaders to discuss peace efforts from 2011.

It has been a controversial and controversial process. The image of a Taliban flag flying in the Doha suburbs offended many (they shortened the mast following a US request).

For the Qataris, the deal helped develop a three-decade ambition for an autonomous foreign policy – which the country considers crucial for a nation situated between the regional poles of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Doha talks resulted in an agreement last year, signed by then-US President Donald Trump, for a US withdrawal from Afghanistan in May this year. After taking office, Joe Biden announced that he would extend the total withdrawal deadline until September 11.

“Cautious optimism”

Turkey, which has strong historical and ethnic ties with Afghanistan, is present in the region with non-combat troops – the country is the only Muslim-majority member of the NATO alliance (Treaty Organization). ‘North Atlantic).

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismisses criticism of Turkey’s contacts with the Taliban

Analysts say the country has developed close intelligence ties with some militias linked to the Taliban. Turkey is also an ally of neighboring Pakistan, whose religious seminars originated from the Taliban.

Turkish authorities last week held talks with the Taliban for more than three hours as chaos raged at Kabul airport. Some of the talks focused on the future operation at the city’s airport, which Turkish troops have protected for six years.

The Taliban had already insisted that the Turkish army come out with all the other foreign forces to end the “occupation” of Afghanistan. But a meeting last week appeared to be part of a larger agenda, analysts said.

Professor Ahmet Kasim Han, an expert on Afghan relations at Istanbul’s Altinbas University, believes that dealing with the Taliban offers an opportunity for Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

“To sustain their grip on power, the Taliban need international aid and investment to continue. The group cannot even pay the salaries of its civil servants today, ”Han told the BBC.

He explains that Turkey can try to position itself as a “guarantor, mediator, facilitator” – a more reliable intermediary than Russia or China – which has kept its embassies open in Kabul.

“Turkey can fulfill this role,” he said.

reputational risk

Many countries have attempted to maintain some form of contact with the Taliban since the group’s occupation of Kabul, primarily through the Doha Canal. But Turkey is among those best placed to develop ties in the territory, although this is a risky situation.

Han also believes that strengthening ties in Afghanistan allows President Erdogan to “widen the chessboard” of his foreign policy and play with the AKP party’s base of support.

“They see Turkey as a country of obvious destiny – an exceptional position within the Muslim world. This design is based on Turkey’s past and its Ottoman heritage as the seat of the caliphate.

“However, this role could reach a point where Turkey becomes a sponsor of the Taliban, establishing a sharia regime that is brutal. Turkey must not want this position, ”he adds.

Erdogan’s action would also have more “rational” motives – to improve Turkey’s strained relations with the United States and NATO, and increase its influence to prevent the influx of Afghan refugees into Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he viewed the positions of the Taliban leadership with “cautious optimism.” He added that he “would not have anyone’s permission” to speak to when asked for criticism of his contacts with the group.

“It’s diplomacy,” he said at a press conference.

He added: “Turkey is ready to give all kinds of support for the unity of Afghanistan, but it will follow a very cautious path. “

As for Qatar, the authorities hope that its role as mediator will help appease rather than prolong the years of unrest in the Gulf.

Doha has negotiated negotiations between competing factions in several of the Middle East’s main conflicts.

But in the aftermath of the Arab Spring, its Gulf rivals accused the country of allying with the Islamists. In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain severed relations – since reestablished – accusing Qatar of getting too close to Iran and fueling instability through its news channel. public Al Jazeera.

For now, with a deeply uncertain situation for the Afghan people, Qatar and Turkey are among those talking to the Taliban. China and Russia are also competing for future access to Kabul.

Professor Han says this is the less bad option, what he calls the “more collaborative approach”.

“Turkey, being a member of the West, is more sensitive to Western pressures on human rights issues,” he explains.

The new Taliban government has just started. Millions of ordinary Afghans eagerly await the next events.