India has taken a giant leap in science and technology under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi: Jitendra Singh

India has made a “giant leap” in science and technology over the past seven years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday after inaugurating here an X-band Doppler weather radar to provide better forecasts.

He said the recent achievements of Indian space scientists are being recognized by the world, which is also looking to India after the Prime Minister announced in his Independence Day speech the launch of the National Mission of the hydrogen to make the country a hub for green hydrogen production.

“Different countries are looking to India after recording achievements in different fields including space technology…. This was possible because Prime Minister Modi, over the past seven years, has prioritized the area of ​​science and technology and therefore increased budget allocations, ”Singh told reporters after the event.

The state-of-the-art native GPS-based pilot probe enables data collection in all weather conditions with minimal human intervention and has automatic balloon launch and burst detection facilities.

Singh said NASA obtained the photos taken by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) through its Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions, while countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh are using Indian technology for weather forecasts. .

“The images that were obtained by our Mangalyaan are obtained by NASA, which is a leading space institute in America. Our Chandrayaan detected water on the moon… what a remarkable trip it was for us and what a leap forward because when we started our space trip, countries like the Soviet Union and the United States came together. were already preparing to land on the moon, ”Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences told the assembly.

The minister said that India started space travel a long time ago and today we are receiving inputs that are not even available with America.

“The hydrogen mission was announced by the Prime Minister… and the world expects us to become a major center for green hydrogen,” he said, adding “If this giant leap has happened during of the last seven or eight years, the credit for most everything goes to the Prime Minister. India had the human resources, the scientific and innovative capacity, but prior prioritization at the level of political planners was lacking.

He said Modi not only gave higher budget allocations to the Science Ministry and related departments, but also showed strong personal interest and encouraged scientists.

He said the new weather technology will benefit the people of Jammu, including pilgrims, tourists, students and especially farmers who can plan their activities accordingly.

He said that Jammu had become a hub of various institutions in recent years and that this would not only bring comfort to the common man, but ensure the doubling of farmers’ incomes and create employment opportunities. For the young.

“The central university has set up a center of technology and space research, we have the IIIM which brought a purple revolution to Bhaderwah where farmers earn several lakh rupees from cultivating lavender and an institute of medicine. high altitude is also underway in Bhaderwah, he mentioned.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the new radar would help provide nowcasting (very short range forecast up to three hours) for all types of severe weather events affecting the region, especially thunderstorms, lightning, squalls and heavy rain.

The system would also help provide weather forecasts for different areas, including tourist forecasts for pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, which has an average attendance of 8.5 million people each year, IMD said, adding that it would also provide inputs to digital weather forecasts. models to generate better weather forecasts.

In conjunction with data from other sensors such as satellites and automated weather stations, better forecasts and warnings can be obtained, resulting in minimal loss of property and life, thus providing better services for public safety and benefits. socio-economic, added IMD.