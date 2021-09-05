As Donald Trump makes noise around 2024, Melania Trump tries to stay out of public sight





By Kate Bennett, CNN

As Donald Trump reflects publicly on his political future, playing a game of ‘does he – doesn’t he’ in a potential bid for the White House in 2024, while exerting influence over the primaries for in the mid-terms of next year, there is one key person who is noticeably calm. Again.

Melania Trump, perhaps the most private first lady in modern history, has increasingly stepped out of the limelight since leaving Washington last January. She has only been seen publicly once this summer, spotted in July by photographers leaving Trump Tower in New York, accompanied by her son. Other than that, with the exception of a few Instagram posts from random people who spotted her in the dining room at Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club, Trump – still the conundrum – didn’t deliberately set foot in front of a camera.

Last month, she returned from her summer stay in New Jersey in Palm Beach, Florida, where friends say she will be residing full-time in Mar-a-Lago while Barron Trump attends private high school. She is giving up the Manhattan life she knew before the White House, a period that gave her as much anonymity as possible to be the wife of Donald Trump.

Melania Trump’s disinterest in public politics runs deep enough that she has gone so far as to tell several friends that she not only has no intention of supporting her husband’s exaggerated political ambitions, but that she has no desire for a White House reshuffle, according to several people. who spoke with CNN about his state of mind. “Being the first lady again is not what she wants,” said one of the people, who had a close relationship with Trump during her tenure in the White House. “For her, it was a chapter – and it’s over, and that’s it.”

She views her husband’s continued impact on the GOP landscape as his job, not hers. “You’re not going to see her at rallies or campaign events, even if he says ‘officially’ he’s showing up again,” said another person aware of Trump’s disinterest in supporting the former president. “Instead, it will be Lara (Trump, the wife of Trump’s son, Eric) or (Kimberly) Guilfoyle (the girlfriend of Trump’s oldest son, Don). They have the same urge as Trump (running) again; Melania absolutely does not.

Melania Trump’s office did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

That Trump was not present on the election campaign – if there was one – is not unusual, given her background as a reluctant political wife. While most presidential candidates barnstorm with their partners, or ask them to do it on their own, often relying on them to attract female voters, the idea of ​​whipping a constituency “has never been his thing.” said the person who was close to her. during the years of the White House. Appearances on the trail in 2016 were rare at best.

In fact, the answer was so often ‘no’ when the staff of Donald Trump, then a candidate at the time, asked Trump to appear at events that in the end, “we just stopped asking,” one said. political agent who worked on the Trump team at the start. . Notably weary of public scrutiny and media coverage, Trump participated in fewer than five on-camera interviews and no print media interviews when she was first lady, an unheard-of rarity.

Melania “says:” Hello “”

Melania Trump’s absence alongside her husband in the handful of rallies and speeches he has given since leaving office – most to talk about a chosen Republican candidate or denounce those who have stood down opposed to him, while repeating the myths that he unfairly lost the presidential election – is not something his supporters think about.

“The point is, his base has gotten used to not having him there,” said a political agent who worked for some time with President Trump. And his fans don’t care either. “Instead, she drew on this idea that her absence was a good thing. They get on the defensive because she’s not there. It’s pretty amazing when you think about it, ”added the agent.

While Laura Bush was a skilled fundraiser and attracted women to a campaign, and Michelle Obama was so good at speaking in public on behalf of her husband that she was dubbed “the closest,” Trump is so gifted not to be there that she normalized the peculiarity of her. absence.

“Voter Trump is putting (Melania Trump) on a pedestal. They are in awe of her appearance or the way she doesn’t express ideas or opinions, which they see as stoicism and loyalty. For them, that’s enough for loyalty, ”the agent said. The person who worked with Trump during the White House years noted a grueling campaign schedule and endless hours in arenas, waiting for her husband to give long rallying speeches. “If you couldn’t do all of this, and people are okay with it, why wouldn’t you? said this person.

In 90-minute remarks at the Conservative political action conference in February, the former president essentially conveyed his greetings by telling Melania: “(who) says: ‘Hello’, who loves you as much as I do. ‘love.” The audience applauded. In June, at a rally in North Carolina, Trump again acted as a substitute, nodding at his wife’s absence when he described the escalator at Trump Tower years ago. years when he announced his candidacy. “Just like I said on that beautiful morning when I went down with our future first lady at the time, Melania,” he added, “who sends her greetings.”

Life, uninterrupted

Trump’s life is now always private, more than it could be by the nature of his role in Washington. “That’s how she likes it. The more private it can be and not in the public eye, the better, ”said another person who has known Trump socially for over a decade. “And there is nothing wrong with that. I mean, if every person in the world watched your every move for four or five years, and it wasn’t comfortable for you, imagine how much of a trigger it must have been.

In February, she announced the opening of her office, which three people know now operates in Palm Beach with a staff of two to three full-time employees, two of whom were in Trump’s White House. The introduction of official Trump post-White House efforts came via a February tweet from the office, stating: “Mrs. Melania Trump announces the opening of Melania Trump’s office. Please follow this account for news and updates.

Since then, the account has been a series of flashbacks and acknowledgments, with no announcements of ongoing goals, policies, charity events, speeches or public appearances.

