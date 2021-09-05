Prime Minister Risks Significant Backlash Amid Hike in National Insurance, Hammond Says | Taxes and Expenses





Raising National Insurance Contributions (NICs) to pay for social care would cause a huge backlash for Boris Johnson, former Chancellor Philip Hammond said. Hammond is one of a number of senior Tories who oppose the planned hike to fund a social service overhaul, including former Prime Minister John Major, former Lord Chancellor David Gauke and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith. Critics from the Party and Commons have suggested the hike would be disproportionate on younger, lower-paid workers, although it would allow Chancellor Rishi Sunak to apply the tax across the UK and d ” include business contributions. . The plan is expected to include a lifetime cap of 80,000 healthcare contributions and an increase in NICs of more than 1%, which would increase around 10 billion a year, initially intended to shorten NHS wait times, which have worsened during the pandemic. The Treasury has traditionally opposed mortgaged taxes, where tax increases are announced with income earmarked for a specific department, but Sunak would be reconciled with the idea of ​​labeling the increase as an NHS tax and welfare. Sunak is expected to speak to Tory MPs on Monday as final details are released for an announcement expected earlier this week. Speaking to Times Radio, Hammond said: An increase in national insurance contributions calls on young workers, some of whom will never inherit property, to subsidize the elderly who have accumulated wealth during their lifetimes and own property, and on whatever basis it must be wrong. I think if the government goes ahead with the proposed increase in national insurance contributions, breaking a clear commitment to guarantee the cost of home care for the elderly, I think it would cause a very serious backlash. important. I think that would cause the government – the Conservative Party – serious damage. The peer, who served as Chancellor between 2016 and 2019, also said he would vote against the legislation in the House of Lords if the opportunity presented itself. Economically, politically, expanding the state further to protect private assets by asking the poor to subsidize the rich must be the wrong thing to do, he said. Speaking at the FT Weekend Festival on Saturday, Major called the move regressive, while Smith told the Sunday Telegraph that the Conservative Party would end up, if not careful, as a high tax, spending party. high and the problem is not resolved. Labor has expressed opposition to an increase in NICs, but has not specified how they would finance reform. Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy said the party supports the general principle of raising taxes on the rich to pay for the NHS and social care. Labor leader says prime minister will charge the full cost of social care on supermarket workers [and] delivery drivers, who are already suffering from high childcare costs, high housing costs and who have got us through the pandemic. I think that’s a really tough request from a bunch of people who haven’t done well under this Conservative government for the past 11 years, she told Skys Trevor Phillips on Sunday.

