A suicide bomber blows himself up in Pakistan; 3 killed, 20 injured





Karachi, Sept 5 (PTI) At least three paramilitary soldiers were killed and 20 injured in a suicide bombing Sunday in Pakistan’s troubled Balochistan province, media reported.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The explosion took place near a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpoint on the Quetta-Mastung highway, Quetta Police Deputy Inspector General Azhar Akram said.

Eighteen of the injured were security officials while two were bystanders, the officer said, adding that the number of victims could increase.

The Balochistan Counterterrorism Department spokesman said the explosion was a “suicide attack” and took place near the Sona Khan checkpoint.

The report states that three members of the Frontier Corps were killed in the attack.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to condemn the attack.

Condemn the suicide bombing of the TTP at the FC checkpoint, Mastung Road, Quetta. My condolences go out to the families of the martyrs and my prayers for the recovery of the wounded. Salute our security forces and their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting the designs of foreign-backed terrorists, he said in a tweet.

Balochistan’s Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove also condemned the attack and called for a report.

“The security forces have made countless sacrifices in the war on terror. The whole nation is indebted to the martyrs. We are fighting terrorists with all our might and will continue to do so. These violent attacks will not lower the morale of the forces, “he said, adding that the war would continue until total peace is reached. PTI CPS

