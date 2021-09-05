Zulhas reveals Jokowi’s story of rejecting 3 periods at the behest of Elite PD





Jakarta – MPR RI Vice President Zulkifli Hasan (Zulhas) told the story of the meeting between the MPR RI leadership and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). One of the topics discussed was the question of President of 3 terms. The meeting is known to have taken place on August 14, 2021, prior to the annual DPR / MPR session on August 16, 2021. The MPR leadership group was headed by MPR President Bambang Soesatyo. “The president’s state speech on August 16, all MPR leaders are consuls to the president. It’s a separate chapter. So when we meet, consultations on the country’s main course, including the preparation of a joint conference, “Zulhas said. in the dialectic program tvMu broadcast on YouTube as quoted on Sunday (5/9/2021). Zulhas said the Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly of the Democratic Party faction, Syarief Hasan, asked about the speech on the 1945 Constitution Amendment, especially regarding the three presidential terms. . “Indeed, Pak Syarief Hasan asked about the amendments related to the three-term presidential term,” he said. Called Zulhas, Jokowi claimed he rejected the president’s plan to serve three terms. In addition, Jokowi demanded that the question of the amendment to the 1945 Constitution not be linked to him as an executive. “It was Mr Syarief who asked, Mr President at that time (said), ‘I have explained back and forth if something is wrong then the President is directly accused.’ J I explained back and forth, I don’t agree and it’s true. The authority of the parties, the MPR and the parliament is there, not in the executive. Why should I continue to be in the spotlight? ‘. I think so, “he explained. Zulhas then recounted the response of MPR deputy chairman of the PDIP faction Ahmad Basarah to Jokowi’s statement. Basarah was said to be joking, if Jokowi could have 3 terms, then the previous president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), who was from the Democratic Party, could also do the same. “At that point, Pak Ahmad Basarah said,“ Well, if you have 3 terms, Pak SBY also has 3 terms, it’s going to be a lot of people. Now this is a chapter in itself, the consultation between the MPR and the president, “he added. (aik / gbr)

