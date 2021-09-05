HMS Queen Elizabeth takes relations with Japan to a whole new level amid Chinese tensions | World | New





In a video message on Twitter, Commodore Steve Moorhouse, commander of the Carrier Strike Group, said the visit is part of Britain’s pledge to strengthen its “diplomatic, economic and security ties in the Indo-Pacific zone “. He also pledged that the trip would take bilateral relations with Japan “to a whole new level.” “The presence of the Carrier Strike Group epitomizes the UK’s support for the free and secure region’s vital trade routes, and for an international system that benefits all countries,” Moorhouse said. According to the Yokosuka town office, 1,240 crew members of HMS Queen Elizabeth will not disembark from the warship.

The new British naval superpower will leave the base next Thursday. The arrival of the ship follows a joint exercise between Japan, the United States, the Netherlands and Canada since Thursday that aimed to strengthen cooperation among participating countries. The operation also hopes to contribute to the Western ideology of a “free and open Indo-Pacific”. HMS Queen Elizabeth left Britain in May, making several stops in allied countries along her route to the South China Sea. READ MORE: Xi Jinping faces revolt against ‘disgusting’ textbook propaganda

Originally commissioned in 2017, Her Majesty’s state-of-the-art machine namesake is Britain’s largest aircraft carrier and is capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft, according to the Royal Navy. The ship’s arrival in Japan comes as China unveils a new set of maritime laws aimed at regulating foreign ships in the region. The new laws that will require all foreign vessels entering Chinese waters to be licensed and to notify maritime authorities of their entry have been described as a “time bomb” for a potential conflict, according to the Taipei Times. China’s Maritime Safety Administration said the new regulations apply to any foreign vessel deemed “to endanger the safety of China’s maritime traffic.” DO NOT MISS :

Su Tzu-Yun, Taiwanese director of the Defense Strategy and Resources Division at the Institute of National Defense and Strategic Research, believes the laws could encompass more than the waters around China. Mr Su said the regulations would also include the 12 nautical miles of sea around Beijing’s artificial reefs in the South China Sea – significantly expanding China’s control over the area.

