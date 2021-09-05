India Investigates Family of Kashmiri Leader Under Counterterrorism Law | Associated press





SRINAGAR, India (AP) Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir have opened a case against family members of late resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani under harsh anti-terrorism law for allegedly wielding anti-Indian slogans and wrapped his body in the Pakistani flag, officials said Sunday.

Geelani, who died on Wednesday at the age of 91, was the emblem of Kashmir’s mistrust against New Delhi and had been under house arrest for years.

His son, Naseem, said Indian authorities buried Geelani’s body in a local cemetery without any family members present after police tore his body from the home. The police denied this and called it baseless rumors from some special interests.

A video widely circulated on social media showed relatives of Geelanis, mostly women, frantically trying to stop armed police from breaking into the room where his body, wrapped in a Pakistani flag, was kept. It showed women crying and screaming as the police took the body and locked her family and loved ones in the room.

Police said they registered a case against unspecified family members and others on Saturday and started investigating the case under the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act. They have not yet been taken into custody. Critics say such police affairs are sometimes silenced or intimidated by opposing voices.

The anti-terrorism law was amended in 2019 to allow the government to designate an individual as a terrorist. Police can detain a person for six months without producing evidence, and the accused can subsequently be jailed for up to seven years. Rights activists called the law draconian.

Geelani’s son Naseem said on Sunday that a police officer visited the family on Saturday and informed them that a case had been registered. Naseem did not provide further details of the meeting, but said there were scuffles when police removed his father’s body.

In the midst of the chaos, we didn’t really know what was going on. We were in mourning, ”Naseem said.

Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, which administer parts of the Himalayan region while claiming it entirely.

Geelani spearheaded the Kashmir movement for the right to self-determination and was a strong supporter of the merger of Kashmir with Pakistan. For many in Kashmir and beyond, he was an enduring icon of challenge against India.

India describes the armed rebellion as an Islamabad proxy war and state sponsored terrorism. Most Muslim Kashmiris see this as a legitimate struggle for freedom and support the rebellious goal that the territory be united, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan criticized India’s removal and hasty burial of Geelani’s body, as well as the case against the family, calling it shameful in a tweet on Sunday.

The rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989. The region is one of the most militarized in the world. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the raging conflict.

Tensions erupted in the region in 2019 after New Delhi stripped Kashmir’s semi-autonomy, removed its statehood, and removed legacy protections over land and jobs. Authorities have since brought in a slew of new laws, which critics and many Kashmiris fear will change the region’s demographics.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, authorities relaxed some restrictions imposed since Geelani’s death, allowing private vehicles on the roads and vendors to circulate in parts of Srinagar. However, most shops and businesses remained closed as government forces patrolled the city’s roads and streets.

Cell phones were restored on Friday evening, but mobile internet and restrictions on gathering people continued in many areas of the Kashmir Valley.

Paramilitary soldiers remained stationed outside the cemetery where Geelani was buried.

Ruwa Shah, Geelani’s granddaughter, wrote on Twitter that she was horrified by what followed the death of our old man. Her home has been a prison for over a decade and now her cemetery is also a prison, she said.

