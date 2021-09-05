Turkey says it has “neutralized” 18,500 militants in 6 years





ISTANBUL (AP) Turkey has neutralized nearly 18,500 people it calls terrorists over the past six years, the defense ministry said on Sunday. As of the start of this year, the figure was 1,865, Major Pinar Kara’s spokesman told reporters in Ankara. The ministry uses the term to describe combatants killed, wounded or captured. The vast majority of the 18,455 neutralized since July 2015 are believed to be members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has been waging war on Turkey since 1984. A 2-year ceasefire with the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union collapsed in 2015. Turkey targeted the Islamic State group after launching its first operation in northern Syria in 2016, but has since focused largely on the PKK and its affiliates in Turkey, Syria and Iraq. Although the total figure of 40,000 dead is often cited for the 37 years of conflict with the PKK, the International Crisis Group says it is impossible to confirm the precise figure for the total number of victims of the conflict. The Turkish military has carried out 22 operations against suspected insurgents in Turkey and abroad over the past month, Kara said. Since April, he has been carrying out ground and air operations against the PKK in northern Iraq. These resulted in the neutralization of 244 activists, she added. Regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Kara said Turkish armed forces evacuated 1,129 Turkish civilians between August 25 and 27 and assisted citizens of other countries. She also said 23,931 military personnel had been sacked since a coup attempt in July 2016 that saw elements of the military attempt to overthrow the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/jamestown/ap-top-news/2021/09/05/turkey-says-it-neutralized-18500-militants-over-6-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos