Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar on his 150th birthday | India News





Chennai:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 5th) praised the contributions of freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar on the occasion of his 150th birthday while the government of Tamil Nadu observed the day as a state event with the Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders transgressing party lines honoring the state icon of the freedom movement. Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Remembering visionary VO Chidambaram Pillai on his Jayanti. He made pioneering contributions to our freedom movement. inspired by him. “ Memory of the visionary VO Chidambaram Pillai on his Jayanti. He made pioneering contributions to our freedom movement. He also envisioned a self-sufficient India and made significant efforts in this direction, especially in the areas of ports and maritime transport. We are deeply inspired by him. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021 Stalin decorated a decorated VOC portrait, attached to a statue of the leader and paid floral tributes, followed by ministers of state including MP Saminathan, KN Nehru, MPs and MPs. The life-size statue of Chidambaranar, adorned with garlands and flowers for the anniversary, can be found in the premises of the port of Chennai. VOC (September 5, 1872 – November 18, 1936) is an icon of the freedom movement in Tamil Nadu and respected for his sacrifices for the good of the nation. Stalin published leaflets in Tamil and English on the life and times of the freedom fighter, and the first copies were received by Nehru. Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan notably recalled VOC’s yeoman service to the nation and paid tribute. An artery, renamed after VOC in Tuticorin, was declared open by Minister of Social Affairs P Geetha Jeevan, along with party deputy Kanimozhi and they also decorated a statue of the head of the southern port city. Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan visited the VOC memorial in Ottapidaram in southern Tamil Nadu and paid floral tributes. The governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, notably visited the memorial of the freedom fighter in Ottapidaram and paid homage to him. Attending an event in honor of the leader, Soundararajan paid rich tributes and highlighted his contribution to India’s freedom movement, including his initiatives of the Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company. BJP Tamil Nadu unit leader K Annamalai, who paid floral tributes to VOC Manimandapam in Tuticorin, tweeted “VO Chidambaram Pillai born September 5, 1872 in Ottapidaaram, Thoothukudi, affectionately referred to as VOC is a freedom fighter first class”. Annamalai said VOC was a famous lawyer and writer in his prime. “He sacrificed everything in one fell swoop and created a shipping company Swadeshi Steam Company to seize the British monopoly on shipping. Unite our workers against unjust British trade practices. The British government arrested him and him. had merciless hard labor done in Coimbatore prison. He sacrificed everything for our freedom and for our nation. “ Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani garlands a VOC statue in Tiruchirappalli To honor VOCs, Stalin on Friday announced a 14-point program that includes the renovation of his memorials and the institution of an award in the leader’s name as a sign of respect for his contributions – by working in various spheres, including expedition – to the freedom movement. (With contributions from the agency)

