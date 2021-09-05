Modi & Shah: Political strategies, economic tactics

Over the past seven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his second minister Home Secretary Amit Shah have left everyone wondering how they have run the country. A consequence of this perplexity has been the persistent attacks on them by anyone who does not understand their method.

But everything is really very simple. They approach politics with a clear strategy and economics with improvised tactics. The political approach is to unite the Hindu vote and the economic approach is to make what is called cricket play the ball on its merits.

So whether it is the construction of the temple of Ram or the removal of Article 370 or the ban on triple talaq or CAA or NPR or the empowerment of states to draw up their own OBC lists or whatever, the underlying strategy has always been the same: to unite the Hindus. The marginalization of Muslims has been part of this strategy. It has no intrinsic appeal to the BJP which also needs their votes. RSS, of course, is another matter.

But now, with the rise of Dattatreya Hosabale, who doesn’t believe Muslims should be second-class citizens, whatever that means, the SSR’s approach to Muslims is about to change. This is very important because all the major national parties except the Communists have essentially abandoned them. They pay lip service. This is also true for Congress. There are no longer any champions of the Muslim cause. There is another compelling reason why the BJP and the RSS must dilute the anti-Muslim stance. India needs money from the Muslim countries of West Asia to invest in infrastructure and they will invest only if the Sangh Parivar politically accommodates Indian Muslims. After all, there are 20 crore. It will be interesting to see how this accommodation goes.

Economic tactics

One of the main criticisms of the BJP is that it does not have a coherent economic strategy. What that actually means is that it doesn’t have a strategy that 90s Washington Consensus economists could understand. The truth is that the BJP’s economic policies have been very successful without deviating significantly from the Washington Consensus. You just have to look at the numbers.

So, rumors to the contrary, India remains almost as open as it was in 2014. Its budget deficit is low. She is trying to privatize as quickly as possible. It keeps inflation low. The current account deficit is under control. It provides essential goods to the poor. Most importantly, it uses capital more efficiently.

Economic policy has therefore remained largely unchanged, but its language and implementation have become highly tactical. It is, if you will, what was called MBO in the 1970s, management by objectives in which you manage by identifying a problem and solving it rather than ignoring the problem in the hope that it will happen. will resolve if the general economic strategy is followed. This approach, as we know, has failed completely in the past.

The problem, however, with this approach to economic matters is that it prevents the government from sifting its successes in an easily understandable way. The UPA, for example, would boast of a single figure, GDP growth. The BJP government does not have a single measure to point to. As a result, it looks awkward when it isn’t. In either case, appearances are deceptive.

Not only does political strategy seem to divide, which emphasizes parties talking about social unity, but economic tactics seem inconsistent, allowing critics to ignore successes. Clearly, the approach that worked before the pandemic has become counterproductive now.

On the political side, by sticking to strategy, the BJP has enabled the emergence of regional leaders who can follow less socially responsible tactics. We can see it in UP. Economically, this allowed the opposition to ask a single question: what have you done for employment? On this point, he has no alibi.

This is why the message must change even if the background remains the same. Politics must be countered by economics.

Why the BJP should be concerned

Over the next two years, the government will be tested in 16 parliamentary elections, followed by general elections in 2024. Seven of them are due next year and nine the following year. No other government in the world has to deal with so many elections.

To add to these complications is the politically very important presidential election scheduled for next year. The BJP may have to seek support from small regional parties if it loses 50-75 seats in UP next year, a poll predicted last week.

He seems to have decided that the current Chief Minister was his best bet. But because he is a Thakur in a state where it is a sign of oppression, he may very well turn out to be a handicap. Dalits, CBOs and Muslims represent 85% of voters.

In summary, the BJP needs to rethink its electoral strategies and tactics recognizing that no formula works forever. As it stands, the TINA factor is its main bet and given the nature of the opposition, it’s not a bad one.