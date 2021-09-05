Carrie meets Queen: Boris Johnson’s convoy spotted arriving at Balmoral

By Sam Baker for MailOnline

Royal assistants were stunned by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘sheer nerve’ after asking to meet the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope to introduce the Queen to their daughter Lilibet, born earlier this year on June 4.

However, a source said The sunthat no meeting has yet been arranged and that shocked royal assistants given the couple’s interview with Oprah just a few months ago.

The source told the publication: “Harry and Meghan have made this offer, but a lot of people are shocked at the nerve of it. They might really want to see the Queen, but it’s breathtaking count given what they have done to him this year.

“Her Majesty’s staff have yet to respond. In fact, there have also been discussions about Christmas and whether to send Harry and Meghan an invitation, having rejected one last year.

“The Queen is still very fond of Harry and would love to see Lilibet and his brother Archie.”

MailOnline has approached Buckingham Palace and representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

Earlier this year, the Sussexes announced the birth of their second child together and revealed that shebears the middle name of Diana, in honor of her “beloved late grandmother”.

Harry and Meghan both took “several months off” to care for Lilibet after his birth, and their eldest son Archie was reportedly “excited” and “very happy” at the arrival of his little sister.

Harry and Meghan’s olive branch arrives as enraged palace assistants seek the source of the ‘deeply disturbing’ leak of top secret plans that are due to be implemented upon the Queen’s death.

Details of “Operation London Bridge”, including ministerial protocols and funeral arrangements, were released yesterday morning in a decision described by Whitehall insiders as “worrying, unnecessary and heartbreaking”.

Plans for the massive operation were only shared with a small group of people and reveal that all flags in Whitehall are to be half-masted within ten minutes, followed by a televised address and tour of the UK of Prince Charles and a pre-planned memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral for ministers who will look ‘spontaneous’.

Their exhibition has caused fury at Buckingham Palace, with sources claiming that there is now a “major appetite” to find out who the mole is and what their motivation was.

“It is deeply disturbing that such private information, which is not only deeply personal to the Queen, but also has wide-ranging security implications, has come to light,” a royal source said. The mirror.

The plans are believed to have been leaked after being updated during the pandemic.

It is also believed that Whitehall bosses are on the warpath to trace the source and could narrow down possible culprits by examining which version of the documents were released.

A Cabinet Office source said: “We will examine which version has emerged and will be able to determine whether this dereliction of duty requires a formal government investigation.

This sets up a potentially uncomfortable meeting for the Prime Minister tomorrow, as Boris and Carrie Johnson will meet with Her Majesty this weekend at Balmoral despite growing concerns from courtiers over Covid. It will also be the first time their 16-month-old son Wilfred has met the monarch.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment – but a royal insider said officials are “not happy,” adding: We are not talking about this. It is the government’s business.