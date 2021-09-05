11 metropolitan areas will be established in Punjab under the new LG system





LAHORE: The committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to finalize the new system of local government (LG) in Punjab will deliver its recommendations next week, FYR News reported on Sunday.

The committee on the new system of local government (LG) in the Punjab has finalized its recommendations which will be forwarded to the prime minister next week.

The committee finalized recommendations for the establishment of metropolitan areas, district councils and the procedure for electing mayors, district Nazis and others.

According to the recommendations, 11 metropolitan areas will be established across the Punjab under the new system of local government. Sialkot was given the status of a metropolis due to its global importance, while Gujrat will also be declared a metropolitan.

A metropolis will have nine divisional headquarters and LG’s next elections will be held in 25 district councils across the province, while the provincial government will opt for a neighborhood council, village council and tehsil council system.

The election of metropolitan and district Nazi mayors will be conducted on a party basis, while the ballots for the various positions of the neighborhood and village councils will be held on a non-partisan basis.

A village council will be composed of 10,000 to 20,000 inhabitants while a neighborhood council will be established on the basis of 15,000 to 20,000 inhabitants.

It was recommended to establish the panchayat system alongside the village council in which the chairman of the village council will be elected by the members of the panchayat council.

Sources told ARY News that prominent figures from village communities will be represented on the panchayat council which will be responsible for dealing with various administrative matters, including cleanliness, street lighting, schools and minor disputes. In addition, the panchayat council will also have the power to impose minor taxes.

Another recommendation was tabled to give representation to elderly citizens in neighborhood and village councils.

However, cities will be established in place of neighborhood councils in Lahore Metropolitan Corporation and city mayors will be elected directly.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to develop a strategy for local elections in Punjab province in addition to also discussing political and government issues in the province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also called on the government of Punjab to organize local elections (LG).

The government of Punjab is likely to hold local elections (LGs) in two phases between March and April next year.

